Pregnant Brittany Mahomes has cheeky response to her Chiefs’ Super Bowl history

Brittany Mahomes knows what she’s doing.

announced the couple’s fourth pregnancy , Brittany playfully acknowledged the fact that her previous three baby announcements were followed by Kansas City Super Bowl wins.

“Glad someone finally figured this out,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, “just doing my part over here. ” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates winning Super Bowl LVIII with his wife Brittany Mahomes and their children, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Brittany Mahomes acknowledged her family’s pregnancy announcement-Super Bowl win situation.

Also read Patrick Mahomes Reveals Desire for Four-Child Family and Super Bowl Streak

Daughter Skye was born in February 2021, son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III followed in November 2022 and daughter Golden RayeThe Chiefs, with Patrick quarterbacking the offense and Brittany pregnant, won Super Bowls in 2020, 2023 and then 2024. It’s a trend Patrick is eager to see continue.

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“I’m hoping. I don’t know if Brittany is,” Patrick said at his press conference Wednesday with a laugh.

“But I’m hoping if we can keep that going and get another Super Bowl win with a baby on the way, that’d be awesome for sure. ”