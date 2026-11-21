A rare condition called pregnancy and lactation-associated osteoporosis causes severe fractures in young mothers. Experts urge better awareness to prevent misdiagnosis and long-term disability in young women.

Tessa Gooding experienced a harrowing medical emergency immediately following the birth of her first child, Maeve. The thirty-six-year-old from Surbiton, Surrey, suffered acute stabbing pain at the base of her spine that was so severe she could only breastfeed her baby while lying down. Despite the intensity of the ache in her mid-back, medical staff on the postnatal ward dismissed her symptoms as normal post-childbirth strain. Her condition persisted through multiple visits to her general practitioner and a physiotherapist who found no initial abnormalities.

Diagnosis of Rare Bone Density Condition

The situation escalated when Tessa felt a distinct pop in her back while lowering her ten-week-old daughter into a cot. The resulting excruciating pain led to a private scan that revealed a spinal fracture. Subsequent bone density scans provided a shocking diagnosis: Tessa had osteoporosis in both her spine and hips. Her bone density was comparable to that of an eighty-year-old with the condition. She was diagnosed with pregnancy and lactation-associated osteoporosis, also known as PLO, a rare disorder affecting only about fifty women in the United Kingdom annually.

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Understanding Calcium Depletion Mechanisms

While typical osteoporosis is associated with aging and occurs mostly in people over fifty, PLO presents a different biological challenge during early motherhood. During pregnancy and breastfeeding, a mother's body must supply significant calcium to support her baby's developing skeleton. This calcium often comes from the mother's own bones, causing a temporary loss in bone density. Although all women lose some bone mass during this period, a small subset experiences severe density loss for reasons that remain unclear to medical science. Risk factors may include genetics, eating disorders, steroid use, or absorption issues from conditions like coeliac disease or Crohn's disease.

Impact on Physical Health and Mental Wellbeing

A study published in the journal Osteoporosis International highlights the devastating impact of this disease. Researchers found that women with PLO suffered an average of seven spinal fractures each. The condition caused acute and chronic pain, disability, and long-term psychological distress. Many patients described feeling robbed of their motherhood experience because lifting their babies caused injury. The study also noted that doctors often failed to recognize the condition initially, leaving women to endure months of pain before receiving proper specialist referral. Experts believe the condition is likely more common than recorded due to a lack of awareness.

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Medical Advocacy and Future Prevention Strategies

Professor Alexander Comninos from Imperial College London states that PLO is much more common than currently known and urges clinicians to watch for red flag symptoms. These signs include sudden loss of height due to vertebral collapse and severe, unexplained back pain. Professor Comninos advises women at risk to consult their general practitioner about improving calcium, vitamin D, and protein intake before or during pregnancy. This proactive approach aims to guard against fractures. The Mail's War On Osteoporosis campaign, launched alongside the Royal Osteoporosis Society, demands improved diagnosis rates and more NHS fracture prevention services across the UK.

Tessa Gooding Recovery and Support Systems

Now forty-one, Tessa Gooding was able to secure a faster diagnosis through her private medical insurance. She emphasizes that the lack of belief from professionals and family members can lead to feelings of isolation and anger. Despite the challenges, she has recovered well and now serves as a trustee for the charity Pregnancy Associated Osteoporosis UK. Tessa trained as a yoga teacher to help rebuild her bones and continues to take osteoporosis supplements. Her story underscores the critical need for validation and timely medical intervention for young mothers experiencing unexplained skeletal pain.