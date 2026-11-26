Let's say it all together everyone... WARGAMES! It is on this Saturday night. WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will emanate from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, wi

The Men's WarGames Match between The Bloodline and The 946 will likely close the show, but that may depend entirely on what Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has up his sleeve this weekend.

The Final Boss is returning to WWE programming to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of his debut, but is that all he's going to do? Speculation has been running wild that Saturday's appearance could be the first major domino to fall ahead of The Rock's eventual return to the ring, perhaps as soon asRick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to share their final thoughts and predictions for Saturday night's Premium Live Event, including a discussion about which Superstars could be the final invitees toprediction video above, or you can read our abbreviated picks below.

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We don't say this lightly, but WWE has pitched a near-perfect game when it comes to crafting Team USA vs. Team Mexico. What started out as a fun and light-hearted competition quickly dissolved into something much more serious when Cody Rhodes introduced Seth Rollins as the fifth and final member of Team USA. To say that CM Punk was furious with the decision would be an understatement.