Anthropic and SpaceX could be two of 2027's top-performing stocks.

were the two hottest initial public offerings of 2026. But where will they be in 2027? When you factor in how quickly they are growing and their current valuations, both of these companies look promising.

Most investors think they missed the AI boat because they didn't buy Nvidia in 2005. But according to our analysts, we’re only at the end of "Act 1"—the R&D phase.

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"Act 2" is the global rollout. At first glance, Anthropic and SpaceX don't seem like they compete. Anthropic is an artificial intelligence lab, and its flagship model, Claude, has emerged asSpaceX is a space exploration company and launches satellites and other payloads into space with its reusable rocket system. It also operates a satellite internet business.