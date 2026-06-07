Prediction Markets Showdown: Battle Over Federal vs. State Authority, with Implications for Kalshi and Polymarket

prediction markets,which allow users to speculate on the outcome of real-life events, are at the center of a heated dispute between the FCC, companies like Kalshi and Polymarket and several states,including Arizona, Recent York, and Wisconsin. The disagreement revolves around the scope of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and whether it applies to predictions markets. In addition to the legal challenges, Governor Spencer Cox of Utah has vowed to fight any attempt by the CFTC to regulate the platform by appealing to the courts. The outcome of this case could have significant repercussions for the balance betWeen state and federal powers and the future of prediction markets as a whole.

The Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) was expanded in 1938 to incorporate the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which maintains control over trading practices, including the regulation of gambling activities.

The disagreement arises from the scope of CEA, specifically regarding market regulation for prediction markets that offer 'gambling' on real-life events. The CFTC has taken the stance that these platforms fall under their federal regulatory jurisdiction, while several states argue for state legislation in the absence of a clear intent by Congress.

Each side argues for their understanding of Congress' intent and the outcome could determine the future of companiEs like Kalshi and Polymarket, as well as the balance between state and federal powers. Litigation and regulatory actions have been ongoing between the CFTC and several states,Texas,Fresh York, Arizona, and Wisconsin, leading to significant debate regarding the future of prediction markets and their role in the federal-state relationship





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Prediction Markets Commodity Exchange Act Corporate Regulation State Vs. Federal Gambling Regulation Legal Battle

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