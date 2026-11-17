Betting markets show rising odds for the Associated Press calling the Alaska Senate race as ranked-choice tabulations begin, with Mary Peltola holding a narrow lead over Dan Sullivan.

Traders on the prediction platform Kalshi are actively betting on the specific timing of the Associated Press call for the Alaska U.S. Senate race. As of 7 p.m. ET on Monday, a contract wagering on an AP declaration by the end of Tuesday carried a probability of roughly 39 percent. This probability surged to approximately 79 percent for a call by the end of Wednesday, coinciding with the scheduled completion of Alaska's ranked-choice tabulation process. More than $65 million has traded on the main market for the seat, with a contract paying $1 for a Democratic win priced at 99.9 cents.

AP Call Mechanics and Voting Timeline

The Associated Press declares a winner only when arithmetic confirms no scenario allows the trailing candidate to close the gap. This decision relies on vote totals rather than a calendar deadline, meaning the call could occur before, during, or after Wednesday's tabulations. Current unofficial results from the Division of Elections show Democrat Mary Peltola leading Republican Senator Dan Sullivan with 140,637 first-choice votes, representing 49.94 percent of the count. Sullivan holds 129,424 votes, or 45.96 percent, figures that remained accurate as of publication.

Also read Mary Peltola Is Now About 20 Votes Away from Turning Alaska’s Senate Seat Blue

Market Odds and Contract Resolutions

Kalshi's published terms for Senate party contracts typically run until the senator is sworn in, but accelerated resolution applies if at least four of eight designated news organizations declare a winner without contradiction. The AP supplies Kalshi with its vote count and race calls under an agreement announced in March. The timing contract opened on November 4 and closes immediately when the AP makes its call, with a projected payout occurring 30 minutes later. The contract rules specify that resolution depends on when a call becomes publicly visible, excluding internal decisions or preparations for publication.

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Stakeholder Positions and Campaign Status

Peltola's campaign asserts that Sullivan has no mathematical path back to victory, citing the growing vote margin. Sullivan has not conceded the race, with spokesperson Nate Adams stating on November 11 that the campaign looks forward to a complete and accurate count. The uncertainty in the call timing has driven significant trading volume, with approximately $50,000 traded on the timing contract alone. This side bet reflects trader speculation on settlement speed rather than the ultimate winner, who is heavily favored by the broader market.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Market Disputes

Concerns over election-related prediction markets have reached the U.S. Congress, with Senators Elizabeth Warren and John Curtis pressing executives of Kalshi and Polymarket on insider trading. Their letter released on October 29 expressed particular trouble with election-related event contracts. Kalshi has previously faced disputes regarding settlement practices, including a September report where traders complained about the settlement of Alaska's top-four Senate primary. Additionally, Reuters reported in March that traders filed a class action regarding a $54 million market on Iran's supreme leader, alleging the platform invoked a death carveout rather than paying in full.