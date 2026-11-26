Compare the top prediction market bonuses for November 2026 from Kalshi, Polymarket, Novig, and Gemini. Learn how to claim NFL Week 12 offers with eligibility details.

Prediction market platforms are currently offering a competitive array of bonuses for traders in November 2026. Kalshi, Polymarket, Novig, and Gemini Predictions are among the leading exchanges providing incentives for new users to engage with event contracts. These offers are designed to attract participants to the growing sector of predictive trading, particularly during high-profile sports events.

Compare Prediction Market Bonuses November 2026

Traders can compare the best prediction market bonuses for November 2026 to find the most advantageous entry points. The current landscape includes specialized promotions from Kalshi, Polymarket, Novig, and Gemini Predictions. Each platform has structured its welcome offers to encourage initial deposits and trading activity within the first few weeks of account creation.

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Kalshi Bonus Terms Eligibility Requirements

Kalshi provides a bonus specifically tailored for new users who meet strict eligibility criteria. The offer requires participants to be eighteen years of age or older and is not available in Louisiana, Michigan, Nevada, Utah, or Washington. New users must adhere to the terms and conditions found at kalshi.com/tc/55 to qualify for the incentive.

The platform emphasizes that event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Participants are advised to carefully consider their personal financial circumstances before engaging in trading. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions, and further regulatory information can be found at kalshi.com/regulatory. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply to this offer.

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Polymarket Trading Risks and Affiliate Structure

Polymarket offers its services through the Polymarket US App, which serves as an independent software provider. This app is an affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing. Polymarket Clearing operates as the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization for the platform. Users must be eighteen years of age or older to participate.

Trading on Polymarket carries the risk of a one hundred percent loss of capital. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply to all users. Not all jurisdictions are permitted to access the service. For more information on the terms of service, users can visit polymarket.com/tos. The platform operates under strict regulatory oversight to ensure compliance.

Novig Deposit Bonus and Trade Credit Expiration

Novig provides a deposit bonus for new users aged twenty-one and older. Users can deposit ten dollars to receive fifty dollars in bonuses. The bonus is distributed as five Trade Credits of ten dollars each. These trade credits have a total value of fifty dollars and are available nationwide where permitted.

The trade credits expire after thirty days and are non-withdrawable. This means users must utilize the credits for trading within the specified time frame. The offer is subject to restrictions and eligibility requirements. New participants must meet the age and location criteria to claim the incentive.

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Gemini Predict Cash and FanDuel Daily Rewards

Gemini Predictions offers eligible users forty dollars in non-withdrawable Predict Cash. Users must complete one qualifying trade of at least twenty dollars, excluding fees. The purchased position must be held until settlement. Contracts must be purchased at prices between zero point twenty and zero point eighty inclusive. No promo code is required.

The offer is valid through January fifteenth, two thousand twenty-seven. FanDuel Predicts offers a different structure for new eligible users. Participants must complete their first deposit and trade one dollar or more daily during a five-day promo window. Users can earn twenty dollars per day, up to one hundred dollars total.

Underdog Bonus Entries and Trading Restrictions

Underdog allows new eligible users to play ten dollars or more to receive fifty dollars in Bonus Entries. These entries cannot be used directly on standalone Underdog Predict event contracts. However, eligible combination entries may qualify for the bonus. Bonus entries are subject to expiration.

Availability and restrictions vary by state. Terms and conditions apply to all promotional offers. New participants on other platforms may need to trade forty dollars or more within thirty days of account approval. This unlocks forty dollars in incentive funds paid in three installments over fifteen days. Earlier installments must be fully used to unlock subsequent credits.