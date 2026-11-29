The AI chipmaker's stock is now very cheap.

Jensen Huang's return has led to a sharp rise in Nvidia's stock price. But shares still trade at a significant discount to previous highs. shareholders.

It started when an alleged spy scandal forced CEO Jensen Huang to resign before returning to his position with the help of the Trump administration. And while the news helped Nvidia recapture some of its lost value, shares are still being weighed down by concerns about the sustainability of AI-related spending and other challenges. Let's dig into the pros and cons of Nvidia to decide what a $1,000 position in the stock might be worth by the end of 2030.

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Most investors think they missed the AI boat because they didn't buy Nvidia in 2005. But according to our analysts, we’re only at the end of "Act 1"—the R&D phase.