Prediction: ASML Will Join the $800 Billion Club in 2029

Demand that exceeds its production capacity, plus a modest 12.7% annual growth pace, is all the chip-equipment giant needs.

ASML’s monopoly on extreme ultraviolet lithography machines makes it essential for making the world’s most advanced chips. Repeating the 12.7% annual market-cap growth it has averaged since 2021 would carry ASML past $800 billion around mid-2029, even if profit growth slows.

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"Act 2" is the global rollout. ASML is unique because of its monopoly on extreme ultraviolet lithography machines, which chipmakers use to produce the world's most advanced. But those foundries depend exclusively on ASML and its EUV technologies to manufacture increasingly powerful chips. It shows in ASML's bottom line.

Revenue in the third quarter was a company record of 11.7 billion euros , with net income of 5 billion euros. ASML's gross margin was 57.5%, helped by strong demand for upgrades to equipment already installed at customer facilities. That revenue appears likely to continue, as management expects demand to exceed its planned production capacity in both 2027 and 2028. Customers are already expressing interest in placing orders for 2029 and 2030, the company said.

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At this writing, ASML has a market capitalization of nearly $581 billion, up from $324.75 billion at the end of 2021. Over nearly five years, the company's market value has grown at roughly a 12.7% compound annual growth rate -- even though ASML had a horrendous 2022, when its stock fell 33%.

If ASML simply maintains that growth rate, its market capitalization would approach $750 billion by the end of 2028, cross $800 billion around the middle of 2029, and finish that year near $846 billion. Analysts surveyed by Yahoo! Finance expect ASML to earn 41.48 euros per share this year, up roughly 68% from a year ago. And in 2027, they are projecting another 36% increase in EPS, bringing earnings to 56.43 euros per share.

But here's the thing -- ASML doesn't even need to maintain that earnings growth indefinitely to reach my target. Profits could grow considerably more slowly after 2027, and its valuation multiple could contract, while the company's market capitalization continues to climb.for investors to buy now… and ASML wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years. Stock Advisorhas positions in Nvidia.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a