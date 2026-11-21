The Tennessee Titans are less than 24 hours away from their battle with the Dallas Cowboys. Everything that involves that particular franchise brings a ton of e

Tennessee linebacker Cody Barton and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons talk on the sideline during their preseason game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026.

All starters were given the game off against Chicago. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectEverything that involves that particular franchise brings a ton of eyeballs, so you could argue that this is the Titans’ best opportunity to show how much they’ve improved to a larger audience.

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Most of the talk will inevitably revolve around Dallas, but if the Titans’ young talent plays well en route to a win over the media darling of the league, people will start to take notice. Having said that, let’s take a look at which players we can expect to see starting once things kick off in Dallas, from the typical to the unexpected, with notes on positions that fans should watch.

After a full week of practice, I think it’s safe to assume Tate makes his return on Sunday after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury. He's likely to play tomorrow,during the rookie’s absence, so It’ll be interesting to see if he and the Titans' QB can take advantage of a struggling Cowboys secondary that ranks 26th in pass defense,I also expect to see WR Xavier Restrepo with some reps in the slot now that WR Wan’Dale Robinson is out for the season.

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Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor runs after making a catch during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There's arguably no better matchup for Tennessee to throw out a legion of young guys in order to have them test their might.

Especially as the season winds down, it's important for the Titans to find out what they have beyond the obvious contributors. OL: LT Dan Moore Jr., LG Chandler Zavala, C Austin Schlottmann, RG Atonio Mafi, RT JC Latham A depleted group along the interior should get some much-needed reinforcements coming soon. Rookie RG Fernando Carmona returned to practice this week, so there’s a real chance that this could be Mafi’s final week in the starting lineup.

And with LG Peter Skoronski still on injured reserve, look for Zavala to get his second straight start at the other guard spot. Zavala joined the team in October and has since been thrown into the fire, earning an overall grade of 37.0 in his limited action, perWard is doing a great job avoiding sacks right now, and it may be a matter of waiting before the aforementioned Carmona restores order to the line.

Hill practiced all week after missing last week’s game with a neck injury, so although he’s listed as questionable, it would be a shocker if he’s not out there come Sunday. LB Cody Barton is also expected to return from a concussion injury and should see plenty of reps still, but it would be a surprise to see him out-snapping Gray after his performance a week ago.

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Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray brings down Houston Texans tight end Foster Moreau during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. , Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The change is long overdue. Confidence should be at an all-time high that it's finally made in Week 11.

It’s clear that this team values Taylor’s physicality more than CB Marcus Harris’ consistency. Therefore, he’s the one who gets the nod here. Look for the Titans to get creative with Taylor by sending him on a handful of blitzes throughout the game. Coach Saleh is still working to find ways to utilize one of the team's most expensive offseason pickups; not ideal, but at least Taylor has shown flashes of promise that suggest potential in there somewhere.

Adams is officially listed as questionable with a concussion, but after practicing fully on Friday, I think it’s more likely than not that he ends up playing. The Titans should catch a much-needed break in their secondary here. Shaun is a longtime Titans fan who has years of experience in the field. He missed being on the team beat, and is here to change that.

He also writes scripts for EA Sports' Madden games, where fans may have heard his work.