Jusuf Nurkic's return is right around the corner. Here's how the Utah Jazz's starting five could look when he's back.

Nov 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic practices before a game against the Phoenix Suns at Delta Center.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Utah Jazz are trending towards getting back a key piece of their starting five here in the very near future. Nurkic has been dealing with a lingering foot injury since the beginning of the preseason, and might now be getting his first chance to suit up for the regular season–– But the main idea remains that Nurkic's return is right on the horizon.

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And that's great news for the Jazz. However, this roster has seen a few changes from the last time we saw the veteran center as a part of the lineup for a regular-season game. All signs seem to point towards Nurkic finding his way back into the starting five once he's back to 100%, but just how that lineup might look once he's returned might be a little up in the air.