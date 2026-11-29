Advertisement

Advertisement

Predicting the College Football Playoff: Who's most likely to make the field?

Utah-Utes · Indiana-Hoosiers · College-Football

Advertisement

Advertisement

Find out which teams our experts think will make this season's CFP.

Support us:

: 1. Utah 2. Georgia 3. Notre Dame 4. Miami 5. Wake Forest 6. Texas 7. Tennessee 8. Advertisement Advertisement Indiana 9. BYU 10. Texas Tech 11. Iowa 12.

ABC7 #67 in United States We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read the full story at ABC7

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get an alert when there is news on Espn Follow Espn

Advertisement