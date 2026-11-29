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Predicting the College Football Playoff: Who's most likely to make the field?
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Find out which teams our experts think will make this season's CFP.
: 1. Utah 2. Georgia 3. Notre Dame 4.
Miami 5. Wake Forest 6. Texas 7. Tennessee 8.
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Indiana 9. BYU 10. Texas Tech 11. Iowa 12.
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