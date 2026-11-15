Predicting the College Football Playoff: Who's most likely to make the field?

Find out which teams our experts think will make this season's CFP.

. It was Indiana's first victory over USC in program history. The win keeps IU in a strong position to play for the Big Ten title.

With three losses, all in conference, USC might be out of the CFP race, with plenty of other teams with multiple losses ahead of the Trojans. : 1. Georgia 2. UCLA 3.

Also read College Football Playoff tiers: From locks to those who need to lobby

Utah4. Notre Dame 5. Miami 6. Wake Forest 7.

Indiana 8. Alabama 9. Texas 10. Texas Tech 11.

Tennessee 12. Boise State: 1. Utah 2. UCLA 3.

Georgia 4. Notre Dame 5. Miami 6. Wake Forest 7.

BYU 8. Indiana 9. Alabama 10. Texas 11.

Texas Tech 12. Boise State: 1. UCLA 2. Utah3.

Georgia 4. Notre Dame 5. Miami 6. Wake Forest 7.

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Indiana 8. Alabama 9. Texas 10. Texas Tech11.

Tennessee 12. Boise State: 1. Georgia 2. Utah 3.

Notre Dame 4. Miami 5. Indiana 6. UCLA 7.

Texas 8. Wake Forest 9. Tennessee 10. BYU 11.

Texas Tech 12. Boise State: 1. Georgia 2. Utah3.

UCLA 4. Notre Dame. 5. Miami 6. Tennessee 7.

Wake Forest 8. Alabama 9. Texas 10. Indiana 11.

Texas Tech12. Boise State1. Georgia 2. Notre Dame 3.

Utah 4. Miami 5. Texas 6. UCLA 7.

Indiana 8. Alabama 9. Texas Tech 10. Wake Forest 11.

Tennessee 12. Boise State FAA ground stop live updates: Thousands of flights delayed, canceled; Officials expect air travel to recover by end of Sunday: 1. Georgia 2. Utah3.

UCLA 4. Notre Dame 5. Miami 6. Tennessee 7.

Alabama 8. Texas 9. Wake Forest 10. Indiana 11.

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Texas Tech 12. Boise State1. Georgia 2. Utah 3.

UCLA 4. Notre Dame 5. Miami 6. Indiana 7.

Tennessee 8. Alabama 9. Texas 10. Wake Forest 11.

Texas Tech 12. Boise: 1. Georgia 2. Utah3.

UCLA 4. Notre Dame 5. Miami 6. Tennessee 7.

Alabama 8. Texas 9. Indiana 10. Wake Forest 11.

Texas Tech 12. Boise State: 1. Georgia 2. Utah3.

UCLA 4. Notre Dame 5. Miami 6. Indiana 7.

Alabama 8. Texas 9. Tennessee 10. Wake Forest 11.

Texas Tech12. Boise State: 1. Georgia 2. Utah3.

UCLA 4. Notre Dame 5. Miami 6. Wake Forest 7.

Indiana 8. Tennessee 9. Alabama 10. Texas 11.

Texas Tech12. Boise State: 1. Georgia 2. Utah 3.

UCLA 4. Notre Dame 5. Miami 6. Alabama 7.

Indiana 8. Texas 9. Tennessee 10. Wake Forest 11. Texas Tech12. Boise Statebr/]