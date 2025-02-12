Predicting the 4 Nations Face-Off: United States a Strong Contender

The 4 Nations Face-Off kicks off an exciting return of international hockey featuring the top players from the United States, Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The article predicts the USA will be a strong contender, highlighting the talent of Connor Hellebuyck and the rest of the US team. It also discusses the key players for each team and the exciting rivalries to watch for.

It’s been a long, long wait, but tonight 'best-on-best' international hockey returns for the first time in nine years with the 4 Nations Face-Off. The NHL-run tournament, which will serve as an appetizer to next year’s Winter Olympics in Italy, will see the United States, Canada, Sweden, and Finland compete for hockey supremacy.

Who will take home the title and what should we expect? Here are our predictions for the first edition of the showcase in Montreal and Boston: I’ll play the role of homer in this one and go for the U.S. Why? Well, there are a multitude of reasons but the biggest is the masked men: Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger, and Jeremy Swayman. No other country can boast such prowess between the pipes as each goalie can single-handedly steal a victory for the Red, White, and Blue — although it is all but guaranteed to be Hellebuyck’s net. I may have written recently that three heads are just not conducive when it comes to protecting an NHL net. In this case, it’s not a bad thing to have. While a lot has been made about the United States’ recent advancements and star-studded roster, let’s not forget about our neighbors to the North. The Canadians have an embarrassment of riches offensively with Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, and many more. Canada is still the slight favorite here despite some valid goaltending concerns and I’m not betting against any team with the two best players in the world in McDavid and MacKinnon. United States, Sweden, Canada, Finland. JS: William Nylander. The Swede has been on fire for the Toronto Maple Leafs and is on pace to pot 50 goals — 10 more than his career high set the last two seasons. He is averaging a point per game this season, which includes the third-most game-winners in the NHL (seven). MacKinnon. The Colorado Avalanche star has narrowed the gap with McDavid over the past 18 months and will relish the chance to play on a line with close friend and fellow Nova Scotian Crosby. The NHL leader with 87 points, MacKinnon is an uber-competitor and will take this tournament very seriously. Some have him watching from the press box, but it looks like he’ll be skating with Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli — although Canada coach Jon Cooper would not confirm to The Inquirer he’s definitely in; Konecny missed Monday’s practice due to illness and the bench boss wants to confirm he’s good to go. If he’s in, he’ll be the pest and a driver on the fourth line. And as Cooper said, there’s no such thing as a fourth line in this tournament. I’ll go with Sweden’s Adrian Kempe. The Los Angeles Kings forward’s career started slowly, but he has quietly established himself as a 35-plus goal scorer over the past few seasons. Kempe is one of the NHL’s fastest skaters, has an elite shot, and plays a very responsible 200-foot game, but yet he’s not talked about nearly enough. That changes here. The goalies do what the goalies are supposed to do. The last time Hellebuyck wore the USA crest, at the 2017 World Championship, he went 2-0-0 with a .920 save percentage. In 2015, it was .948 across a 7-1-0 record. Not too shabby. He loves the big stage and playing for his country, and if he can replicate that, the Americans can run through the competition. The Flyers’ 4 Nations Face-Off participants won’t hold any secrets back when it comes to their teammates: ‘We’re here to win’ Hellebuyck is probably the most important player in the tournament to me as he gives the U.S. more than a puncher’s chance of knocking off Canada. But I’ll also throw some love to a U.S. blue line that even without Quinn Hughes is for my money superior to Canada’s. Canada has the advantage up front, but if the U.S. defends its house and gets Hellebuyck’s A-game, it will be tough to beat. At present, it looks like there is only one Flyer who will crack an opening lineup. Konecny was spotted playing on the second power-play unit during Tuesday’s practice alongside Mitch Marner, Mark Stone, Brayden Point, and Shea Theodore — although he knows the first unit of Cale Makar, MacKinnon, McDavid, Crosby, and Sam Reinhart will get most of the work. I agree it’s Konecny. The winger has the ability to change a game with one chance and should get a few opportunities with more talented linemates than he’s accustomed to with the Flyers. Don’t be surprised to see him a pot a few over the four games. It’s the best-on-best tournament! Nothing better than watching the NHL’s top guys go to battle for love of country. It’s hard not to say that Canada No. 1 power-play unit that Jackie mentioned, but I’ll go with the rivalries. There is never any love lost when the Finns and Swedes get together and U.S.-Canada has the potential to be an all-timer this go-round. Did I mention these games fall on the same day this Saturday? Sign me up.





