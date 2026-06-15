Predicting Patriots 53-Man Roster After Minicamp: How Many Rookies Make It?

The New England Patriots are now on their summer break ahead of training camp.

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Karon Prunty and cornerback Kenneth Harris do a drill during minicamp at Gillette Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images, as their long stretch of OTAs and mandatory minicamp are finally over. The team can now head in their separate directions, minus the rookie class, for a brief break before training camp begins on July 25.or who'll be in the starting lineup. It was all about installing the playbook and getting the players acclimated to what they should be expecting come training camp..

Maye's ability to throw the ball with touch and accuracy has been on point all week, and should give Patriots fans plenty of hope and expectations for another long season. DeVito has looked more than capable operating the second-sting offense, and Morton -- despite limited practice reps -- offers depth at the sport's most important position..

Injured in last year's preseason opener, the dual-threat player has become a regular with the starters at times and has the inside edge to make the roster now that he's fully healthy. New England Patriots fullback Reggie Gilliam speaks to reporters after the third week of voluntary offseason workouts. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI In a crowded fullback room, not much is changing for Gilliam -- one of the Patriots' top free agent signings.

He's been used in plenty of ways this spring already: Lining up in the backfield and being split out wide to run routes. The Patriots will get all the snaps they're hoping for out of Gilliam. It's beginning to look this like will be the Patriots' wide receiver room. Kayshon Boutte, who was limited during minicamp, appears destined for a trade, while none of the four undrafted receivers have truly popped enough to warrant roster considerations at this time.

Not many surprises with this depth chart. , Mike Vrabel mentioned how they may look at adding to the tight end position. Instead, I have them just doubling up on backups this summer. With the veteran Henry and rookie Raridon guaranteed a spot, the Patriots could keep both Westover and Dippre around, two players with plenty of fans in the building.

OL: Will Campbell, Morgan Moses, Caleb Lomu, Demetrious Crowrnover, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Mike Onwenu, Ben Brown, Andrew Rupcich, Jared Wilson Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots guard Mike Onwenu warms up during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images We've gotten some good insight on how the offensive line is beginning to take shape.

The same starting five that was present at OTAs appeared to carry over, with first round rookie Caleb Lomu stepping in at right tackle. He'll be the top backup at that spot, while also working at guard alongside backups Brown and Rupcich. The biggest riser here in Taylor, who the Patriots signed last year after he didn't play much with the New York Jets.

This spring, he's knocked down three passes at the line of scrimmage and has become a force to be reckoned with defensively. This group has earned plenty of praise from Vrabel and appears to be one of the deepest on the roster. From one of the deepest groups to one of the most concerning, the edge rusher position has been a whirlwind for) and Landry haven't made appearances this spring.

Instead, it's been Jones/Ponder/Swinson repping with the top unit. Right now, that group has the chance to either make or break this defense. May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Namdi Obiazor takes questions from the media after rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images Muma was one of the biggest risers last week, calling plays on defense with the green dot on his helmet.

Originally a special teams guy that came over at the end of last season, he'll get some more run this summer to retain his position. RookieCB: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Karon Prunty, Kindle Vildor Gonzalez reported to minicamp, but didn't take part in any competitive drills. It's clear that the superstar is holding in and is waiting to get a massive contract extension.

Without him on the field, the team turned to Davis -- who also returned from missing OTAs -- and free agent Vildor. The latter struggled at times in camp, but has experience that a Kobee Minor or Brandon Crossley doesn't have.have been locked into the starting lineup ever since the veteran signed a one-year contract with the Patriots back in March. Brown and Pettus offer versatility in two phases of the game and Schooler will likely retain his captain role.

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales does a drill during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images The Patriots brought in two tryout players in minicamp, one at kicker and one at punter. While the kicker's name wasn't made public and didn't sign a contract, it shows that the Patriots are intested in keeping their options open should something happen to Borregales.

For now, the second-year kicker has his job. Same goes for Baringer, who was practicing alongside Arkansas rookie Devin Bale. Both players had productive minicamps, but the team didn't end up signing Bale to a contract after his three-day tryout. Baringer now enters a contract season with the Patriots and is in line to remain on the roster.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! Ethan Hurwitz is a writer for Patriots on SI. He works to find out-of-the-box stories that change the way you look at sports. He’s covered the behind-the-scenes discussions behind Ivy League football, how a stuffed animal helped a softball team’s playoff chances and tracked down a fan who caught a historic hockey stick.

Ethan graduated from Quinnipiac University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s sports coverage for almost three years.





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