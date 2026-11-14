Predicting How Patriots Fare vs. Lions: Will Christian Gonzalez, Defense Bounce Back?

Let's predict how the New England Patriots' Week 10 game unfolds against the Detroit Lions.

Nov 12, 2026; Munich, Germany; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez during practice at FC Bayern Munich training ground at Sabener Strasse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, for the second time in four seasons, are set to play in Germany.

This time, instead of the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, they'll do battle"I think they know how to win. They've built, I would say, a program that I know that they're proud of, and Dan's a good football coach," Mike Vrabel said.

Also read Patriots QB Drake Maye Staying Level-Headed This Week vs. Lions

"So, certainly it'll be a huge challenge. They don't turn the ball over offensively at all.

" Ahead of Week 10, Patriots On SI beat reporters Ethan Hurwitz and Zac Ventola break down how the game will unfold, which players will be x-factors and predict a final score. Who do you think is right? Football - NFL - New England Patriots Training - Munich, Germany - November 13, 2026 New England Patriots' Gabe Jacas with Elijah Ponder and teammates during training REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS Last week, the Patriots defense got historically gashed.

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The Green Bay Packers used an air raid-style of offense to run up the scoreboard. 45 points later and the Patriots defense was embarrassed. That can't happen again, especially against an offense in the Lions that has more weapons than Green Bay currently has. Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams and Jared Goff make up a five-headed monster that can spin the dial at you from any which way.

It doesn't matter if the Patriots can score at ease offensively this week. They'll need to be able to stop the Lions from doing the same. , who was on the opposing end of Matthew Golden and Christian Watson nearly every play. In four seasons, it was easily the cornerback's worst game as a pro.

If the Patriots want to win, they can't have their best players like Gonzalez , struggling. Gonzalez — and the Patriots — need a major bounce back.and potentially Rhamondre Stevenson are options to return into the starting lineup, this is not a New England team that was depleted like they were a week ago against the Packers.

Sooner or later, Brown's first breakout with his new team will come and it will help elevate the Patriots offense. Is that this week? I'm betting it is . Oct 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon strip sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff during the first half at Gillette Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sportsare far from locked into a playoff spot. Assuming New England will need to finish 10-7 to get a postseason spot, it needs near-perfection for the remainder of regular season play. With five of its eight remaining games coming against teams currently in the playoff picture, Sunday morning might be a must-win.

In addition to the Lions, the Patriots still have battles with the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos on the horizon. In all likelihood, New England will need to win a pair of those games, with Detroit potentially being among the easier of the group.. Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs has become one of the most dynamic playmakers in the entire NFL.

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The 24-year-old currently sits third in the league in rush yards and is tied for second in rush touchdowns . Although the run defense has been far from New England’s defensive gripe—it allows the ninth-fewest rush yards per game in the NFL — stopping Gibbs is an entirely different challenge. Thewill need a herculean performance from their leading tackler — Elliss — to have a chance on Sunday against the Lions and their ground attack.

While I do not expect the Patriots offense to falter, I find it hard to see a world where it can out-produce the Lions. Detroit has built the perfectly terrifying two-headed monster between wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Gibbs. Plus, it found an ideal game manager in quarterback Jared Goff.

By the end of the battle, Gibbs will have over 200 all-purpose yards and a pair of touchdowns, St. Brown will tally a score of his own and the Lions will be partying all the way back home from Munich. Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! Ethan Hurwitz is the publisher and on-site beat reporter for Patriots on SI.

He has both a bachelor's and master's degree in journalism from Quinnipiac University, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle's sports coverage for nearly three years. He also worked as a news writer for WHDH-TV in Boston for more than a year before officially joining the Patriots beat ahead of the 2026 season. Zac Ventola is a beat writer for Patriots On SI.

As a Broadcast and Digital Journalism student at Syracuse University, Zac has gained experience both on-air and in production through organizations such as CitrusTV and WAER 88.3 FM. He has covered events including the Senior Bowl and Patriots Training Camp before officially joining On SI in 2026.