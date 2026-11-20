Baylor was still in the thick of making a run for the Big 12 title game, but the Bears' loss in Provo last weekend ended any hope of it. However, Baylor has six

Baylor was still in the thick of making a run for the Big 12 title game, but the Bears' loss in Provo last weekend ended any hope of it.

However, Baylor has six wins and already has more wins than it had last season, despite firing Dave Aranda in the middle of the season.. The Red Raiders are hoping to get back to the College Football Playoff, but one more loss could end that hope. Baylor would love to be the team that ends that. , Texas Tech's offense has been nothing short of explosive.

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With that being said, the Bears' defense has been really good all season, but we've seen Baylor start to crack a little. Iowa State had some big plays against Joe Klanderman's defense and Bear Bachmeier found the end zone a few times. Castellanos and Texas Tech are more explosive than BYU's offense.

However, the Red Raiders' defense is a shell of what it was a year ago. Baylor can score this weekend and has a chance to do so in bunches. This should be a high-scoring affair, with whoever has the ball last winning the game. Baylor returns to Waco and McLane Stadium one last time for the regular season.

Saturday, I expect the Bears to come out swinging in this game and score quickly. The Red Raider defense isn’t the BYU defense that caused the Bears so many struggles. Baylor should be able to have more offensive success, especially with how freely Texas Tech has been giving up yardage to everyone this season. Out of 138 FBS teams, Texas Tech is 136th against the pass and 118th overall .

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I have a sneaking suspicion that this game is going to be a race to see who can score 50+ points. I, however, don’t like the implications of that thought given how impressive the Baylor defense has been able to be throughout the year. But, after watching how effortlessly Bear Bachmeier and BYU marched right through the Bears' defense, Texas Tech and Thomas Castellanos is going to provide a very similar issue.

Except Castellanos is much more impressive of a passer than Bachmeier and still every bit as dangerous with his legs. DJ Lagway is no slouch though, and I fully expect his abilities to be on full display come Saturday. Lagway has an entire arsenal of receivers, and I expect them to get their chances to shine in this game. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The Bears' defense against BYU was still able to collect their stats with quarterback sacks and tackles for loss, and I fully expect them to do the same against the Red Raiders on Saturday.

By the time the Bears were able to actually stop one of the Cougars' long drives and force them to punt though, they were already down 21-0. Texas Tech doesn’t hold on to the ball very much either, and like Baylor, sit near the bottom of the list when it comes to time of possession. The offenses are going to get their chances to score, and the defenses are going to get worn out.

It’s not going to be pretty, and it’s going to leave more questions going forward than it will have answered, but I do believe that Baylor wins in a high-scoring affair that comes down to “who has the ball last. ” Castellanos and DJ Lagway are both quite capable mobile quarterbacks who can extend plays, and at least one of them is going to come out looking like a star.

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Texas Tech has been one of the Big 12’s most productive offenses recently, averaging 46.3 points and 517.3 yards over its last three games. Thomas Castellanos has thrown 11 touchdowns without an interception during that stretch, while J’Koby Williams has rushed for 1,078 yards this season. The Bears’ defense has been solid overall, but Iowa State and BYU both found success on the ground.

I’m especially worried about containing Castellanos after Bear Bachmeier rushed for 54 yards and three touchdowns against Baylor last week. Offensively, I expect Baylor to bounce back after managing just seven points and 238 total yards against BYU. DJ Lagway struggled through the air, but Texas Tech is allowing 288 passing yards per game, giving him an opportunity to find more success downfield. Pass protection remains a concern, though, with the Red Raiders recording 32 sacks this season.

Baylor’s defense and home-field advantage should keep this competitive, especially if Lagway returns to the form he showed against UCF and Iowa State. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bears lead in the second half, but Texas Tech’s rushing attack and recent offensive consistency give the Red Raiders a slight edge. TRENT KNOOP Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI and also serves as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines on SI.

His work has additionally been featured on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing. Blake Hollingsworth is a Baylor University graduate who began covering sports with the Baylor Roundup yearbook, where he wrote about Baylor athletics. He later worked as a reporter for the Waco Tribune-Herald, covering breaking news and enterprise stories.

A lifelong sports fan, Blake enjoys telling in-depth stories that give fans greater insight into the teams and athletes they follow. Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall.

His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.