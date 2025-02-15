Predict the Daytona 500 for a Chance to Win with FOX Super 6!

Tune in to the Daytona 500 on FOX on February 16th and play FOX Super 6 for a chance to win cash prizes. Make your predictions for six questions before the race starts and see if you can finish in the top six to claim your reward. Read my analysis and predictions to help you make your picks!

Watching the NASCAR Cup Series is always exciting, but imagine watching it and winning money! You can do just that while enjoying the Daytona 500 on FOX on Sunday, February 16th with the free-to-play FOX Super 6 game. It's incredibly simple: predict the answers to six questions before the race begins for your chance to win cash prizes. All you need to do is finish in the top six to claim a reward.

To help you make your picks, I've analyzed this weekend's exciting Daytona 500 and offer my predictions for each question:1. **Fastest Lap:** Out of Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott, who will have the fastest lap? The fastest lap at Daytona often comes from drivers near the back, getting pulled into the draft. Toyotas may not qualify well, but they excel at drafting, meaning a strong Toyota could secure the fastest lap. My Prediction: **Christopher Bell**2. **Most Laps Led:** Rank the drivers Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney by who will lead the most laps (highest to lowest): Brad Keselowski is known for his aggressive leading at drafting tracks, and Kyle Busch is also willing to race upfront. Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin are more methodical in superspeedway racing, running near the front and striking at the end. Hamlin might lead the last lap with late moves, but not by dominating the race. My Prediction: **Keselowski, Busch, Blaney, Hamlin**3. **Cars Running at Finish:** How many cars will be running at the finish? The average in the Next Gen era was 27-28 in 2022, 23 in 2023, and 30 last year. Remember the last drafting race at Talladega, which saw NASCAR's biggest pileup with 28 cars involved. My Prediction: **25-30**4. **Two Best Finishers:** Which team will have the two best finishers with the best combined finishing position: Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, Team Penske, or 23XI Racing? Teams with four cars have a higher chance of having at least two cars finish well. Hendrick drivers seem to work better together than JGR or 23XI drivers. My Prediction: **Hendrick Motorsports**5. **Finishing Positions:** Rank the drivers Chris Buescher, Ross Chastain, Ty Gibbs, and William Byron by finishing position from best to worst: This is the toughest question! Byron is the defending winner, but will he continue his strong performances or will he be caught in an accident? Chris Buescher won the summer Daytona race in 2023. Ross Chastain has a Talladega win. Gibbs is seeking his first victory. My Prediction: **Buescher, Byron, Gibbs, Chastain**6. **Top 10 Manufacturer:** Which manufacturer will have the most cars finish in the top 10: Ford, Chevrolet, or Toyota? Chevrolet likely has the most cars, but Fords work well together. Toyotas don't always work well together, but they have some of the most talented drivers who excel at speedway tracks. My Prediction: **Chevrolet**Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams, and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily





FOXSports / 🏆 280. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NASCAR Daytona 500 FOX Super 6 Predictions Racing Fantasy Sports

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Embraces Daytona Memories as Justin Allgaier Qualifies for Daytona 500Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his emotional journey returning to Daytona International Speedway after his father's tragic death. He reflects on his father's love for the track and his own path to acceptance. JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier's qualification for the Daytona 500 marks a significant moment for Earnhardt Jr. as a team owner.

Read more »

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Embraces Daytona's Legacy as Justin Allgaier Qualifies for Daytona 500Dale Earnhardt Jr. recounts his emotional journey navigating Daytona International Speedway, a place that holds both triumph and tragedy. He shares his decision to return to the track after his father's fatal crash, finding peace and honoring his legacy. The article also highlights Justin Allgaier's qualification for the 'Great American Race' and Earnhardt Jr.'s excitement as a team owner.

Read more »

NASCAR driver Ross Chastin discusses Daytona 500, Super Bowl commercial, and goals for 2025 seasonRoss Chastain narrowly missed out on winning last year's Daytona 500. After his Super Bowl commercials hits TV, he plans on taking the checkered flag and more.

Read more »

2025 NASCAR Season to Kick Off with Daytona 500The 2025 NASCAR season will begin on February 16th at Daytona International Speedway with the iconic Daytona 500. The 36-race season will conclude in November with the championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Daytona Speedweeks will start on February 12th with pole qualifying and feature the twin Daytona Duel races on the following night. William Byron, the defending champion, will look to repeat his victory from the 2024 Daytona 500.

Read more »

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports To Debut in Cup Series at 2025 Daytona 500Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team, JR Motorsports, will make its Cup Series debut at the 2025 Daytona 500 with Justin Allgaier driving. The No. 40 Chevrolet, sponsored by Chris Stapleton's Traveller Whiskey, will need to qualify through speed or qualifying races to secure a spot in the race.

Read more »

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to enter Daytona 500 as owner with Justin Allgaier drivingDale Earnhardt Jr. will be an owner at the Daytona 500 for the first time in 2025 with Justin Allgaier driving and Chris Stapleton sponsoring the car.

Read more »