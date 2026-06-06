Predatory Behavior of Dulwich College Student Sentenced to 19 Years for Rape and Sexual Assaults

Gabriel Hay, a former student of Dulwich College, was sentenced to 19 years in prison for rape, attempted rape, and sexual assaults against three women, including Hannah Walker. Hay's predatory behavior was dismissed as part of his personality during his adolescence, but it escalated in 2016, leading Hannah to report his attempted rape four years later. This case highlights the prevalence of rape culture in schools and the normalization of sexual assault, as seen in recent cases involving teenage boys convicted of raping girls. Young victims may not recognize their abuse, and even if apprehended, young offenders may not receive jail time, raising concerns about reoffending rates.

In the early hours of July 2016, Gabriel Hay 's predatory behavior escalated when he grabbed Hannah Walker by the neck and slammed her face against a kitchen island in his family's London townhouse.

Despite her protests, Hay persisted, leading Hannah to realize the gravity of his actions. Throughout his adolescence at Dulwich College, Hay had displayed signs of predatory behavior, but it was often dismissed as part of his personality. It took Hannah four years to report Hay's attempted rape, during which she questioned her own perception of the severity of his actions.

Last May, Hay was sentenced to 19 years in prison for rape, attempted rape, and two sexual assaults against three women, including Hannah. Judge Silas Reid noted that Hay's attitude towards consent and women was not a youthful phase he would outgrow. This case raises questions about the prevalence of rape culture in schools and the normalization of sexual assault, especially in the age of internet porn and online misogyny.

Recently, two teenage boys convicted of raping girls aged 14 and 15 received youth rehabilitation orders instead of jail time, sparking public outcry and a referral to the Court of Appeal. While there's limited research, studies suggest that 7-13% of juvenile sexual offenders may reoffend as adults. Young victims may not recognize their abuse, as seen in Hannah's case, where her trauma only became apparent years later.

Hannah, now a marketing executive, met Hay at a school disco when they were 11. Their relationship initially consisted of texting and occasional cinema trips, but Hay's advances became unwanted, leading Hannah to end the relationship. The following year, Hay touched another female pupil's genitals





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