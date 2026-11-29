The Nashville Predators rebounded from a recent loss to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 at Little Caesars Arena, powered by early goals from Nils Höglander and Steven Stamkos and a second-period strike by Filip Forsberg.

Nov 28, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos handles the puck against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider \during the first period at Little Caesars Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Nashville Predators got back in the win column with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings . The Predators looked motivated to wash Friday's loss out of their mouths and started off hot against the Red Wings. Nashville's forecheck kept the puck in Detroit's end, and the pressure paid off with two early goals.

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Filip Forsberg drew the defense and dumped the puck to an open Nils Höglander on the right side of the zone for the opening goal at just 2:05 into the game. Nashville doubled its lead just over a minute later when defenseman Adam Wilsby's shot squirted off Steven Stamkos through traffic and past John Gibson for his 13th goal of the season. Detroit opened the second period with a lightning strike, after being on the backskate the whole first period.