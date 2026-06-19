Predator Jailed for 16 Years in Major UK Sextortion Case Targeting Muslim and South Asian Men

A man has been sentenced to 16 years imprisonment for using fake Snapchat profiles to blackmail young Muslim and South Asian men with intimate images, resulting in rape, financial extortion, and severe psychological harm.

Waleed Saeed, 31, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for a series of severe sextortion offenses targeting young Muslim and South Asian men.

Posing as women or transgender women on Snapchat, he gained trust and coaxed victims into sharing intimate images. He then used these images to blackmail them, threatening to expose the material to families and communities to induce shame, often extorting money and, in some cases, coercing sexual acts. The offenses, which include rape, blackmail, and making indecent images of children, were carried out between 2018 and 2024 across the UK, with victims as young as 15.

The investigation began in August 2024 after a violent attack in a London park, leading to his arrest in November 2024. Two mobile phones seized contained additional images linked to unidentified victims, some believed to be children. Prosecutors highlighted the calculated cruelty and cultural exploitation, noting that Saeed preyed on the perceived reluctance of victims to involve police due to stigma. Victim impact statements revealed profound trauma, including suicidal ideation, financial loss, and fractured family relationships.

One victim stated, "This crime has caused a loss of trust and issues with my family and my friends... I was feeling suicidal.

" Another expressed fear of reoffending, saying, "I don't want him to harm anyone else. " The judge described the offending as demonstrating a level of deliberate manipulation and cruelty that caused immense harm. Saeed was charged with multiple counts, including eight counts of rape, and pleaded guilty. The case underscores the devastating impact of online sextortion, particularly within close-knit communities where shame and cultural taboos can silence victims.

Police emphasize the importance of reporting such crimes, noting that Saeed's capture relied on digital forensics and victim cooperation despite intimidation. The sentencing includes an extended prison term to protect the public, reflecting the severity of his predatory conduct

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