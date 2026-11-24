Not too sure how difficult a question it is, but it needs to be asked.

In Today’s Links: Drew Lock is an NFL starter, more bye week grades, a look at Brian Fleury’s progress as a play-caller), Jaxon Smith-Njigba for MVP, and a little bit more.

The question of the day tho beckons. Personally, I think it’s a no-brainer. You re-sign the guy. Zach Charbonnet embodies basically all the characteristics that our Seattle Seahawks are looking for in an RB1.

Also read Pre-Snap Reads: How does the 2026 Seahawks D stack up against 2025 D, LOB?

How high the salary would depend on the knee and how it holds up this season. Otherwise, is it a tough decision? Are you re-upping Charbonnet with a quickness? Or, would you rather find another young running back through the draft to pair with Jadarian Price?

Let us know how you feel in the comments below. Hope you enjoy your bye weekend. Thanks for being here. Go, ‘Hawks!

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Jeremiah: Drew Lock has earned himself an NFL starting job for ’27 - Seattle Sports NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah believes Seattle’s backup QB has positioned himself to be an NFL starter in 2027. The future of the QB position may be the biggest potential offseason decision the Seahawks face. But other players’ performances also should prove pivotal. Seahawks Report Card: Seattle’s Bye Week Grades - si.com What’s holding the Seahawks’ offense back?

Assessing Brian Fleury and Sam Darnold so far - The Athletic A change at offensive coordinator might seem the most logical place to start when trying to figure out how the Seattle Seahawks’ offense has changed in 2026. Seahawks Bye Week Audit: What Must Seattle Fix to Repeat? | Seahawks Syndicate - The Hawks Eye Podcast The Seattle Seahawks have reached their 2026 bye week at 6–4 after a hard-fought 21–13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

But for the defending Super Bowl champions, the real work is just beginning. Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba the NFL’s Most Valuable Player? Making the Case at the Bye Week - Sea Hawkers Podcast Going into the bye week, Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 1,207 receiving yards, more than 230 ahead of CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys. Is that enough to put the Seahawks receiver in the MVP conversation?

Are the Cardinals done for the season? Where do they go from here? - Revenge of the Birds The Arizona Cardinals are one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2026. There.

We said it. Nobody in the media can sugar-coat this any longer. They are bad. Really bad.

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Puka Nacua suspended 3 games by NFL - Turf Show Times Yesterday, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the Seahawks worked out four O-Linemen. According to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, Seattle worked out four offensive linemen on Tuesday, November 17: Andrew Coker, C.J. Hanson, Jake Kubas and Aamil Wagner. I could not find coverage of this workout on FieldGulls, but that this workout happened is in several stories from multiple sources.

T Andrew Coker, 6'7, 315, 25, TCU Cin, Cle G Jake Kubas, 6'4, 308, 26, N.Dak St NE Although none of these players apparently were signed by the Seahawks after yesterday's workouts, these workouts might indicate that the team is looking at its options to strengthen the O-Line or the depth on the O-Line. Want to make your voice heard and be a part of our Seahawks fan community?

Create a Field Gulls account and contribute toFeels like DPOTY usually revolves around one of the sexier stats like INTs or sacks. The advanced metrics don't move the needle for the voters. Pre-Snap Reads: How does the 2026 Seahawks D stack up against 2025 D, LOB? The Seahawks have Week 11 off, and former Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf seemingly wanted to also take Week 11 off.

Pre-Snap Reads: Analyzing the Seahawks’ contract restructuresGo here to read our community guidelines. Trolling of any sort, especially going to rival sites and trolling, is expressly against the rules. If you do it, you'll most likely be permanently banned. • C key scrolls forwards through comments / shift-C scrolls backwards