Pre-Snap Reads: Seahawks look to get right versus Cardinals today

The B-squad is gonna have to make significant contributions to secure the “W”.

Injury updates, roster moves, a quick look at Drew Lock, things to watch. We’ve got the resources you need to fully enjoy the match-up this afternoon between our Seattle Seahawks and their Arizona Cardinals.

How will the O-line look? Will Drew Lock’s elbow hold up? What is the likelihood that Jalen Milroe takes some snaps? How well does the D-line respond to a few key injuries?

Also read Seahawks All-22 review: Where the Bears found success against Seattle’s defense

Dive into the links and express your views openly and responsibly. Thanks for being here. Go, ‘Hawks! Stacy Rost: 2 numbers that matter for Seahawks vs Cardinals - Seattle SportsThe Seahawks signed defensive tackle Deven Eastern and elevated two players from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Punter Michael Dickson keeps adding to his repertoire to help the Seahawks. The latest edition is called the banana punt. Here’s how it works. When NFL schedules were unveiled in May, Seattle’s game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals was projected as the easiest win of the season.

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PODCAST: Quenton Nelson’s Unexpected Surgery Takes Seahawks’ Injuries From Bad to Worse - Emerald City Spectrum The Seahawks already had a much more significant list of injuries than the Cardinals heading into Sunday’s rematch at Lumen Field, but an unexpected twist on the offensive line only made things far worse on Friday. A confusing and frustrating loss by Seattle to the Bears on Monday night was not helped by a confusing and frustrating week on the practice field.

The Seattle Seahawks are the most injured they’ve been in at least a couple of years, so who has to deliver big this weekend to ensure a win?with a quad injury and a cracked rib, also is in danger of missing Seattle’s Week 10 game against theOur Seattle Seahawks need a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but the injury report is packed with names we would rather see on the field. Drew Lock is set to start and Quenton Nelson, Leonard Williams, Uchenna Nwosu, Charles Cross and Rashid Shaheed are all out.

So who steps up in the middle of the defensive line, and can a reshuffled offensive line get back to something familiar against a weak Cardinals front? NFL predictions: Arizona Cardinals need big offensive day to have chance against Seahawks - Revenge of the Birds 49ers Mailbag: Should the team get more defensive line help? What’s up with the return/kicking game?

- Niners NationOffense with JSN vs offense without JSNGoing from #1 passer rating in the league when targeting JSN to the literal worst team in the league when targeting any other receiver . Crazy. This is one reasons why I don't view WR2 as a priority.

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Yes, we need to get an offense that doesn't revolve entirely around JSN, but for whatever reason Sam is Max Brosmer levels of hot garbage this season when throwing to anyone else. Adding more receivers doesn't take pressure off JSN, it just makes our team worse. Instead of adding receivers, focus on getting the run game successful instead. THAT takes pressure off JSN, takes pressure off Sam, and most importantly doesn'ton Sam to be effective.

We know it's effective, because it's what we had last year in Charbs and K9. Want to make your voice heard and be a part of our Seahawks fan community?

Create a Field Gulls account and contribute toSeahawks release RB Velus Jones Jr., clear spot on active rosterPre-Snap Reads: Seahawks dealing with injuries ahead of Sunday’s derbySeahawks legend Holmgren among coach nominees for Hall of FameTrolling of any sort, especially going to rival sites and trolling, is expressly against the rules. If you do it, you'll most likely be permanently banned. • C key scrolls forwards through comments / shift-C scrolls backwards