Pre-Snap Reads: Seahawks limp into Las Vegas looking for much needed win

Who will step up?

In Today’s Links: a look at what almost was over the trade deadline, Nick Emmanwori and his rare abilities, if Drew Lock looks really good, do the Seattle Seahawks have a QB controversy on their hands?

; a few game previews, and a quick look at the 2027 draft. Our squad is not at full-strength going into Sunday’s game versus the Raiders. Not much other choice but to do what you can with who you’ve got. Are you nervous about the outcome?

Also read Seahawks All-22 review: What the film tells us from Seattle’s 17-3 win over the Cardinals

Would you classify tomorrow’s match-up as “must win” for the ‘Hawks? Will the run game continue to improve? What do you want to see from your favorite team heading into the bye that will give you hope for a run to the playoffs? Let us know how you feel in the comments below.

Thanks for being here. Go, ‘Hawks! Brock: The Seahawks player who needs a big game vs Raiders - Seattle Sports “I’d like to see the Abe Lucas that we got to see through a lot of the last three or four years, especially as he got healthy,” Brock Huard said.

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’Special’ Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori’s Versatility Includes Covering Elite Tight Ends - Seahawks.com Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori has seen a lot of some of the league’s top tight ends this season, and will do so again against the Raiders this weekend. If Drew Lock wins again Sunday, and Sam Darnold continues to struggle after the bye, the Seahawks’ quarterback conversation won’t go away.

Uniquely Talented Brock Bowers Creates Unusual Conundrum for Seahawks’ Defense - Emerald City Spectrum Few teams, if any, have personnel better equipped to handle talented tight ends than Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks. But facing arguably the best tight end in the game on Sunday creates a new set of challenges in Klint Kubiak’s familiar, yet evolved, offense. The Seahawks are currently slated to pick 17th overall in the NFL Draft.

At 5-4, they face a more challenging path to make the playoffs than some fans are willing to accept. The Seattle Seahawks have one more game to play before their bye week, and with very little margin for error left, the fanbase has questions. Lock, Load, and Las Vegas: Seahawks Second Half Starts Now - Sea Hawkers Podcast Our Seattle Seahawks head to Las Vegas on Sunday to face the Raiders, and Vegas will start a rookie quarterback in his first NFL start after trading Kirk Cousins away. Klint Kubiak is on the opposing sideline against his former boss, so we look at how Mike Macdonald’s defense can handle Brock Bowers and a first-time starter. 🎥 Drew Lock FILM BREAKDOWN: Did He Actually Improve the Seahawks Offense?

| Hawks Film Room - The Hawks Eye Podcast Did Drew Lock actually improve the Seattle Seahawks offense, or did Brian Fleury simply put him in a better position to succeed?12s, make your voices heard on the SB Nation app! The Arizona Cardinals have locked up veteran tight end Elijah Higgins to via a three-year contract extension the team announced on Friday.

Rams add two receivers ahead of Cardinals game - Turf Show TimesWith Fernando Mendoza getting his first NFL start against the Seahawks on Sunday, I wanted to take a look at what other first-round rookies have done in their recent NFL debuts. Most of us have the expectation that Mike Macdonald's Dark Side defense will confuse Mendoza and keep him from being very successful, but I wanted to consider these debuts from the perspective of what the offensive coordinators expected from their rookies. Did they put these guys in position to actuallyWard's most successful pass play: 29 yards to RB Tony Pollard on a 3rd and 10 from the TEN 35 Verdict: Pretty much a disastrous debut. 30+ pass plays from a guy who'd never played before? Against a solid NFL defense?

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The Titans trailed 10-9 at half and would lose 20-12. Their head coach and OC would be fired at season's end. Verdict: Not a terrible day for the rookie.

The Giants evidently had a plan to let Dart run when he needed to. And he had a nice TD run, but he also took 5 sacks, so he wasn't running every time he should have. The Giants had a 13-10 halftime lead and won the game 21-18 after a 0-0 Q4. So Dart did what he needed to do in his debut, and didn't do much more.

Want to make your voice heard and be a part of our Seahawks fan community? Create a Field Gulls account and contribute toHey everyone. We’re adding a new feature to the postgame links post where we highlight the most rec’d comment of the day. Yesterday, we had one comment rule them all, so congrats to cortone!

Seahawks bring in former Bengals starter to ‘ready squad’Seahawks swap practice squad defensive tackles, sign former Chiefs playerTrolling of any sort, especially going to rival sites and trolling, is expressly against the rules. If you do it, you'll most likely be permanently banned. • C key scrolls forwards through comments / shift-C scrolls backwards