Pre-Snap Reads: Seahawks and Niners eager to tussle this afternoon
Hey. It’s no secret that we need this dub. So, let’s get that dub.
It’s the biggest game of the year for our Seattle Seahawks. That is my opinion and I do not think it is a hot take whatsoever.
We all know it to be true. Despite all the ups and downs of a 6 and 4 ‘Hawks team that has us frustrated, how excited are you for today’s game? How do we win? What needs to go right for us to bring home the victory?
Do you have faith in Sam Darnold? Is the Dark Side sufficiently healed? What kind of snacks will you be stress eating while you watch? Per usual, thanks for being here with us at Field Gulls.
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