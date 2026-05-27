Pre-Snap Reads 5/27: Injury updates on several significant Seahawks

Seems like it’s mostly good news, thank goodness.

In Today’s Links: another look at the Seattle Seahawks’ salary cap situation, takeaways from the first day of OTAs, DeMarcus Lawrence is not at OTAs, words from Coach Macdonald, and a bit more.

Thanks for being here with us at Field Gulls. Go, ‘Hawks! Seahawks Injury Updates: Tory Horton gets ‘good news’ - Seattle SportsFive Things To Watch As The Seahawks Kick Off 2026 OTAs - Seahawks.comAs has been the case throughout the offseason program, veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was not on the field when the Seahawks began OTAs.

Analysis: What to Watch as Seahawks Kick Off OTAs - Emerald City Spectrum Taking the next step towards a new season, the Seattle Seahawks will open the final phase of their offseason program with the start of OTAs, partaking in the first open session to media on May 26.look to become only the third team this century to repeat as Super Bowl champions, they aren’t talking about defending their title or “running it back. ”What is happening with the Arizona Cardinals is super interesting, as they are continually being portrayed in mostly negative light from the outside and one of those things now is that they are going to be part of the offseason fodder.

Breaking down the 90 players on the 49ers’ offseason roster in 90 posts . Today is DT Alfred CollinsSo cool to hear stories and insights from the different eras. Pre-Snap Reads 5/25: Michael Dickson always deserves his flowersSam Darnold: ‘I totally understand’ why Vikings didn’t keep me





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