INAH Finds Nine Pre-Hispanic Skeletons at Buenavista Train Terminal, Threatening Mexico-Querétaro Rail Timeline

Archaeologists uncover a pre-Hispanic ossuary and human remains near Buenavista station, triggering salvage operations that may delay the Mexico-Querétaro train project.

Archaeologists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History have uncovered human remains and pre-Hispanic artifacts at the Buenavista terminal in Mexico City's Cuauhtémoc borough, causing an immediate halt to track-laying operations in that specific sector. The discovery, identified on September 17 during embankment work for the Mexico-Querétaro passenger train line, has prompted an urgent salvage effort that threatens to extend the rail project's timeline by several months. Federal heritage laws require archaeological excavation on any public infrastructure project in historically significant areas, ensuring that INAH leads the investigation rather than the rail contractors.

Field archaeologist Josué Castillo Sánchez identified the remains while overseeing the embankment work near the terminal, documenting nine skeletons and five mandibles in remarkably good condition. Among the skeletons, two individuals displayed cranial modification, a practice that helps link the individuals to specific cultural groups in Mesoamerica. The bones were found at a depth of approximately 1.40 meters, and below this primary layer, Castillo reported the presence of an ossuary, which is defined as a burial deposit of bones lacking anatomical connection.

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The excavation, coordinated by archaeologist Víctor Francisco Heredia Guillén, has recovered Azteca III ceramics dated between 1350 and 1520 AD, including plates, pots, salt cellars, and stone tools. Workers also found green obsidian blades that likely originated from the Sierra de las Navajas in Hidalgo, providing potential evidence of trade links between the Basin of Mexico and the Pachuca region. All items have been transported to specialized laboratories in Tula de Allende and Tepeji del Río de Ocampo, Hidalgo, for cleaning, restoration, and detailed analysis.

Samples from the bones have been sent to the Physical Anthropology Laboratory to determine the age and sex of the individuals, a critical step in understanding the demographic profile of the deceased. Secretary of Culture Claudia Curiel de Icaza has framed the discovery as a significant contribution to the understanding of ancient funerary practices, noting that the deposit could shed light on how communities in Tlatelolco treated their dead during the final years of the pre-Hispanic period and the colonial era.

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The site sits on ground that was formerly the Nonoalco calpulli, a pre-Hispanic neighborhood within Tlatelolco, the twin city of Tenochtitlan and its primary commercial hub. This location explains why railway and Metro works in the area repeatedly encounter archaeological layers, as the zone is one of the densest pre-Hispanic settlement areas in the Valley of Mexico. The current discovery is not an isolated event but a predictable consequence of digging in this historically significant area, where residential and commercial life is well-documented but funerary practices remain less understood.

This discovery echoes the archaeological finds made during the construction of the Mexico City Metro in 1967, which exposed vestiges of ancient civilizations across the Valley of Mexico. The most famous example is the circular shrine to Ehécatl-Quetzalcóatl, the god of wind, found at Pino Suárez station on Line 2 and now displayed at the Line 1-2 transfer point. Line 5 works revealed a section of the old causeway linking Tenochtitlan to Tepeyac, while a mammoth skeleton found during the construction of Talismán station on Line 4 in 1978 remains preserved under a dome at the station's eastern entrance.

The distinction between the nine intact skeletons and the ossuary below them is a critical technical detail for researchers, as the ossuary represents a deposit of bones moved and reburied without anatomical connection. If this hypothesis is confirmed, the Buenavista deposit will add to the limited evidence of funerary practices in Tlatelolco, offering new insights into secondary burial rituals in the region. The presence of cranial modification on two skeletons further helps archaeologists link the individuals to specific cultural groups and periods in Mesoamerican history.

Salvage archaeology is a standard cost and schedule item on Mexican infrastructure projects, but the scale of the Buenavista find introduces uncertainty for the rail project's planners. The discovery of an ossuary suggests that the excavation area may need to be expanded, and the analysis period extended, affecting the embankment and track-laying schedule. While no specific delay has been announced, the need for INAH to complete its investigation before resuming work means the project timeline is now dependent on the pace of archaeological recovery.

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For the rail project and its contractors, the practical issue is whether the salvage work stays within the current footprint or expands along the route. The precedent from the Metro shows that Mexican authorities have historically treated such discoveries as public heritage assets rather than obstacles, sometimes integrating finds into transport infrastructure. A decision on whether any Buenavista material will be displayed at the terminal should be taken early, as seen with the Pino Suárez shrine and the Talismán mammoth, to preserve the cultural value of the site.

The clearest winner in this scenario is INAH and the broader archaeological record, as the find adds a funerary dimension to Tlatelolco's history that was previously thin. The rail project is the party most exposed to schedule risk, but the discovery has been framed positively by the Culture Ministry as a contribution to Mexico's historical record. For the public, the Buenavista terminal could eventually host a display of the finds, following the Metro precedent, though no such plan has been officially stated at this time.

The materials found at the site, including the Azteca III ceramics and green obsidian blades, provide a dated context for the human remains, which is why the ceramics matter as much as the bones. The assemblage suggests a domestic rather than purely ceremonial context, with spindle whorls pointing to textile production and metates indicating food preparation. This domestic evidence helps archaeologists understand the daily life of the Nonoalco calpulli inhabitants, complementing the funerary data from the skeletons.

Regulatory frameworks require INAH oversight of construction in archaeologically sensitive zones, and the scope of the Buenavista deposit will determine whether further permits or excavation clearances are needed. The commercial risk to the project is currently considered low, as the find is contained at Buenavista and materials have already been moved to laboratories. However, the potential for schedule adjustments remains a variable that project planners cannot fully control until INAH confirms the extent of the archaeological deposit.