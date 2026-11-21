Prattville Youth Wrestling seeks donations to replace $986 in lost uniform funds after a scammer took payment for gear that never arrived.

A youth wrestling program in Prattville, Alabama, has fallen victim to an online fraud scheme that resulted in the loss of $986 intended for essential team gear. The deception occurred during a procurement process for uniforms and equipment that were never delivered to the organization. Seventeen young wrestlers remain without their assigned singlets, hoodies, and sweatpants while the current competitive season is already in progress. The incident highlights the growing vulnerability of small community sports organizations to sophisticated digital scams targeting seasonal needs.

Details of the Uniform Order Scam

The financial loss of $986 stems from a specific transaction where funds were transferred for an order of athletic apparel. The supplier contacted by the team failed to deliver the goods, leaving the organization without the promised inventory. This shortfall has created a logistical crisis for the athletes, who are expected to wear specific team attire during competitions. The money was originally budgeted to ensure all participants had proper gear for the upcoming events.

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Stefania Jones On Scammer Tactics

Stefania Jones, the mother of a participant in the program, provided context on how the fraudulent transaction took place. She explained that the organization was actively seeking affordable deals to outfit its athletes, a common challenge for new or budget-conscious teams. Jones noted that the timing of the purchase coincided with the approaching holiday season, a period when scammers are known to increase their activity and run rampant in online marketplaces. She stated that the combination of seeking the best deals and seasonal distractions likely contributed to the team becoming targets.

Impact On Athlete Morale And Team Identity

The absence of uniforms has a significant psychological impact on the young competitors, particularly those making their debut on the mat. Stefania Jones emphasized that wearing team gear serves as a tangible reminder that a community is supporting the individual athlete. For children competing independently, the uniform connects them to the collective support system cheering them on from the sidelines. The lack of this physical representation is described as a demoralizing experience for athletes who are just beginning their sporting careers.

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Alumni Origins And Mission Statement

Prattville Youth Wrestling was established by alumni from Prattville High School with a mission that extends beyond athletic performance. The founders prioritize building character and developing good young men and women alongside cultivating skilled wrestlers. This foundational philosophy drives the organization to support its athletes through every stage of their development. The loss of funds threatens this developmental goal by creating unnecessary barriers for the participants.

Donation Drive To Replace Missing Gear

The organization has launched a donation drive to recover the $986 loss and ensure the athletes are properly outfitted. Funds raised will cover the cost of new uniforms as well as expedited shipping fees to minimize delays for the competitors. Stefania Jones highlighted that the rush is necessary to get the gear to the athletes as quickly as possible. Supporters wishing to contribute to the replacement effort can make contributions through a GoFundMe campaign created for this specific purpose.