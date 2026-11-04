Prattville Police Seek Two Suspects in Harbor Freight Theft Spree

Prattville Police Department asks public to identify two men suspected of retail theft at Harbor Freight. Details on Sept and Oct incidents included.

Prattville Police Department in Alabama has launched a public appeal for assistance in identifying two men suspected of committing multiple thefts at a Harbor Freight location. Law enforcement officials are urging residents to review recent security footage and come forward with any information that could help solve these specific retail crime cases occurring at this commercial site.

September Theft Incident Details

Prattville Police report that the first suspect entered the Harbor Freight store on September 9 to commit the offense. The individual initially grabbed a jump box from the merchandise display and carried it into the restroom area of the facility. This movement was captured by surveillance systems and became a key piece of evidence for investigators analyzing the timeline of the event.

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After remaining inside the restroom for a short period, the man emerged wearing a different shirt than the one he wore when he first entered the building. He then returned to the jump box, picked it up, and walked out of the store without paying for the item. This method of concealment and switching clothing is a tactic often used to avoid facial recognition by security cameras.

Investigators have determined that the same individual is responsible for a separate incident involving an identical jump box. This prior theft occurred on September 6 at the same Harbor Freight location. The repeat nature of these offenses suggests the suspect may have targeted the store with specific merchandise in mind, requiring two separate counts for the charges.

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Legal Charges And Classification

Prattville Police have officially listed the offenses related to these two incidents as two counts of fourth-degree organized retail theft. This legal classification indicates that the theft of property was part of a pattern of organized criminal activity rather than an isolated impulse. The distinction is significant for how prosecutors will handle the case in the Alabama judicial system.

Fourth-degree organized retail theft carries specific legal weight in the state of Alabama. Authorities are treating these cases seriously due to the calculated nature of the suspect's actions, including the deliberate change of clothing to obscure identity. The police department is moving forward with these charges to ensure proper accountability for the stolen goods.

October Incident And Second Suspect

In a separate investigation, police allege that a different man entered the Harbor Freight store on October 12 to commit a theft. This individual allegedly grabbed merchandise and quickly left the premises without paying for the items. The speed of this transaction differs from the earlier September incidents, suggesting a different modus operandi or level of premeditation.

Prattville Police state that this specific offender is accused of committing second-degree retail theft. This charge is distinct from the fourth-degree organized retail theft associated with the September incidents. The separation of these cases allows investigators to focus on the unique details of each event and the different individuals involved.

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Public Appeal And Contact Information

Prattville Police Department is asking the public to immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers if they have any information regarding any of these crimes. The department encourages anonymous tips to protect the identity of witnesses or informants. Community cooperation is vital in helping to identify the suspects and recover the stolen merchandise.

Residents can provide tips using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (833-251-7867). CrimeStoppers has been instrumental in facilitating these anonymous communications. Anyone with information is urged to act quickly, as timely tips can significantly aid the investigation efforts.