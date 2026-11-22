Prattville Fire Capt Jason Cupps warns of rising Thanksgiving kitchen fire risks. Learn key turkey fryer safety tips from NFPA data and expert advice to prevent accidents.

Prattville Fire Capt Jason Cupps is issuing a critical safety warning to residents in Alabama as families prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday dinner. With the holiday marking the peak season for home cooking disasters, Cupps emphasizes that vigilance in the kitchen is the most effective tool for preventing tragedy. The National Fire Protection Association reports that Thanksgiving is the number one day for home cooking fires in the United States, requiring every household to adopt stricter safety protocols during their meal preparation.

Thanksgiving Cooking Fire Statistics and Causes

The data provided by the National Fire Protection Association highlights a alarming surge in kitchen incidents during this specific holiday. In 2024, the association recorded 1,139 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day alone. This figure represents a staggering 321% increase compared to the daily average throughout the rest of the year. The sheer volume of these incidents underscores the unique dangers associated with the complexity and scale of holiday meal preparations.

Also read Grand Theft Auto 6 Early Game Essentials for Jason and Lucia

Capt Jason Cupps attributes this spike in accidents to the chaotic nature of Thanksgiving cooking. Larger meals require more dishes, while extra guests create distractions that pull attention away from the stove. These factors make it significantly easier for homeowners to leave food unattended, leading to preventable fires. Cupps advises that managing this complexity requires a structured approach to kitchen management to ensure safety.

Expert Advice on Turkey Fryer and Indoor Safety

For families choosing to deep fry a turkey, Capt Jason Cupps provides specific technical instructions to prevent catastrophic failures. He stresses that the turkey must be completely thawed before being placed in hot oil. Additionally, homeowners must strictly avoid filling the fryer past its recommended oil level to prevent overflow. Maintaining constant supervision of the fryer is non-negotiable, regardless of the cooking time required.

Advertisement

Cupps strongly advises against walking away from an active fryer, even for brief moments. He suggests practical methods to maintain engagement, such as setting a timer, playing music, or inviting family members to join in supervising the process. This principle of constant monitoring also applies to indoor stovetop cooking. If a cook must leave the kitchen temporarily, they are instructed to turn off the burner immediately to eliminate heat sources.

Once cooking is complete, Cupps recommends a final safety check to ensure all appliances are turned off. Homeowners must keep packaging, towels, and paper towels away from the stovetop, as counter spaces are often crowded with holiday dishes. Keeping children and pets out of the cooking area and turning pot handles inward are additional critical steps to prevent accidental knocks or pulls of hot cookware.

Emergency Response and Fire Extinguishing Procedures

In the event of a kitchen emergency, knowing the correct response can save lives and property. Capt Jason Cupps explains that a small fire in a pot or pan can be smothered by covering it with a lid to cut off oxygen, provided it is safe to do so. The burner must be turned off, and the cook should move away immediately. A fire extinguisher should be kept in an accessible location, such as a nearby closet, outside the immediate kitchen area.

Cupps issues a severe warning never to throw water on a grease fire. Doing so causes the flames to flare up violently, spreading fire and potentially causing severe burns or igniting nearby cabinets. For fires originating in an oven or microwave, the correct procedure is to keep the door closed and turn off the appliance if safe. Homeowners must then evacuate the home and call 911 without attempting to fight the fire themselves.

Advertisement

If anyone feels uncomfortable trying to extinguish a fire, they must prioritize evacuation and call 911. Smoke alarms serve as the first line of defense and should be tested before guests arrive. Cupps notes that the holiday is an ideal time to verify these devices are working before distractions build up, ensuring families have adequate warning in case of a fire.