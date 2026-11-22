Nine-year-old contestant Pranysqa Mishra earned a Golden Buzzer from judge Heidi Klum after performing Tina Turner's River Deep, Mountain High, advancing directly to the next round.

' America's Got Talent' season 19 contestant Pranysqa Mishra received a Golden Buzzer tap from judge Heidi Klum after a stunning performance. Season 19 contestant Pranysqa Mishra left the judges stunned after performing a cover of Tina Turner's"River Deep, Mountain High" on the NBC reality competition series' July 2 episode.

"I always just loved singing," the 9-year-old shared during her intro video. "It just makes me happy. Even when I was like 4 years old, I would just pretend like I have a microphone and I would pretend like I'm singing to the whole world. My grandma always tells me, 'Sing your heart out and one day you'll be on that stage.

Also read Preview: Suns Have Golden Opportunity vs Jazz

'"were not ready for the powerhouse vocals Mishira unleashed next. Following the stunning performance, both the judges and the audience were left speechless by the tiny talent's jaw-dropping singing abilities.

Advertisement

"We expect a lot of things, but I did not expect that," Klum said in response. "And you know what I'm going to do now? Because I honestly don't want to hear what Howie, Simon or Sofía has to say. I want you to call your grandmother and say that Heidi Klum pushed the Golden Buzzer for you.

" The supermodel then slammed her hand on the Golden Buzzer, immediately sending Mishira to the next level of the competition. Klum's kind words left Mishira and her family crying happy tears as Klum told her,"Congratulations, you deserve it. You are absolutely incredible. "