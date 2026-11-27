Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal requests ICE body-camera footage and pushes new legislation following the controversial Nov 21 arrest at Sea-Tac Airport by federal agents.

U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal is demanding full transparency and immediate accountability from federal authorities following the detention of a father and daughter at Sea-Tac International Airport on November 21. The incident, which involved U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arresting Ricardo and his daughter as they prepared to board Alaska Airlines Flight 1306, has triggered a multi-agency inquiry into how advance warning of the operation was handled. Jayapal has explicitly requested that ICE release body-camera footage from the arrest to the public and Congress, arguing that such documentation is essential for verifying official accounts of the event.

Federal Agents Detain Father and Daughter at Gate

The core event unfolded on November 21 when federal immigration officers approached the family at the boarding gate of Alaska Airlines Flight 1306. The arrest of Ricardo, who was flagged based on an alleged final order of deportation, occurred just as passengers were preparing to board the aircraft. Video footage captured by observers and subsequently circulated by media outlets, including FOX 13, showed the confrontation and the subsequent removal of the father and daughter from the gate area. The visual evidence sparked immediate public outcry and raised urgent questions about the protocols used to conduct civil immigration enforcement within the secure zones of a major commercial airport.

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Contradictions Over Advance Warning Protocols

A central point of contention involves the timeline of notification provided to airport staff prior to the operation. While initial statements from the Port of Seattle suggested that officials received no advance warning, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin informed Jayapal that federal authorities had notified the airport one day before the arrest. According to Jayapal, the Transportation Security Administration provided DHS with a pre-flagged passenger manifest listing individuals with outstanding warrants. However, Port leadership later clarified that they received limited notice characterized as one-way alerts for situational awareness, which did not include specific identifying information about passengers. This discrepancy has led to accusations that airport staff were either misinformed or that federal agencies failed to follow standard operating procedures requiring direct notification to airlines.

Port Commission Launches Independent Investigation

In response to the conflicting narratives, the Port of Seattle Commission has initiated a formal process to retain outside legal counsel for an independent review of internal communications and staff actions. Commissioners stated they were previously unaware of the specific content of TSA notifications or the frequency of such alerts until Jayapal raised the issue. The commission emphasized that Port staff complied with the Keep Washington Working Act, a state law that restricts local agencies from assisting in federal civil immigration enforcement. Despite this compliance, Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed has requested a thorough external audit to determine if any personnel improperly facilitated access to secured jet bridges or violated local policies during the federal operation.

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Jayapal Pushes Federal Legislation for Airport Bans

Representative Jayapal has vowed to introduce federal legislation that would explicitly prohibit immigration enforcement activities at airports once Democrats assume control of the House majority in January. She criticized the lack of transparency from ICE and argued that such operations contribute to the incarceration pipeline without sufficient judicial oversight. In her statement, Jayapal noted that what federal agencies claim happened is often contradicted by physical evidence, making the release of body-camera footage a critical demand. She intends to pair the airport ban with other measures, including requiring judicial warrants for home entries, to ensure greater accountability for federal law enforcement agencies.

Airline and Community React to Arrest Incident

Alaska Airlines expressed deep concern regarding the incident, stating that the events at Sea-Tac Airport impacted its employees, guests, and the broader community. The airline clarified that while it must comply with federal law, it does not direct the timing, location, or manner of federal law enforcement operations. Meanwhile, community reactions have been strong, with protests organized outside Alaska Airlines headquarters involving demonstrators who blocked vehicles to voice their opposition to ICE activities. Mayor Katie Wilson was among those affected by the protests, highlighting the intense local sentiment surrounding the arrest. The Port Commission reaffirmed its commitment to being a welcoming port by holding both itself and federal agencies accountable for their actions and decisions in the coming weeks.