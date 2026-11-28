Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal asserts DHS notified Sea-Tac Airport a day prior to ICE arrests, contradicting Port statements. She demands independent investigation into protocol violations.

U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal has issued a stark contradiction to the Port of Seattle regarding the advance notice provided for a contentious Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. In a statement released on Wednesday, Jayapal asserted that the Department of Homeland Security explicitly informed airport officials one day before the arrests of Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, took place on November 21.

DHS Confirms One-Day Advance Notice to Airport Officials

The core discrepancy centers on whether federal agents warned the Port of Seattle Police Department and terminal operators prior to detaining the father and daughter on the jet bridge. Jayapal stated that after she contacted DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin regarding the November 21 arrests, Mullin revealed that the Transportation Security Administration had provided DHS with a list of passengers flagged for outstanding warrants. According to Jayapal, Secretary Mullin confirmed that ICE notified the airport of the impending operation exactly one day before it occurred.

Also read Congresswoman Jayapal Demands ICE Footage After Sea-Tac Airport Arrests

This account directly challenges previous assertions from the Port of Seattle, which had maintained that it received no advance warning of the federal crackdown. The conflicting narratives have escalated tensions between federal authorities and local airport management, prompting Jayapal to question the integrity of the notification procedures used by federal agencies operating within the jurisdiction.

Port of Seattle Demands Independent Investigation Into Protocols

Following Jayapal's disclosure, Port of Seattle Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed contacted the Congresswoman to address the inconsistency. Mohamed indicated that he was calling for an independent investigation into the actions of Port employees to determine if existing protocols governing immigration enforcement were followed. The Port has previously stated that it was investigating the incident to see if standard operating procedures were violated by either federal agents or local staff.

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When asked directly whether the Port was aware of the ICE operation beforehand, a Port spokesperson clarified that the Transportation Security Administration gave the Port and Airport Police limited notice of the operation. This nuanced position suggests a gap between federal claims of one-day notice and the limited information relayed to local law enforcement and administrative bodies.

Alaska Airlines Claims No Advance Warning Before Gate Arrests

Adding another layer to the controversy, Jayapal revealed that her office contacted Alaska Airlines to verify the timeline of events. The airline reported that it received notification of the arrests only when federal agents arrived at the gate, contradicting the Department of Homeland Security's claim that the airport was notified a day in advance. Jayapal emphasized that the Department of Homeland Security is supposed to operate under a Standard Operating Procedure that mandates advance notice to airlines.

She argued that it does not appear that this Standard Operating Procedure was followed in the case of Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and Sofia Hernandez Mejia. Consequently, Jayapal stated her intention to follow up with Secretary Mullin to determine whether the Department is still utilizing the established notification procedure or if deviations from policy are occurring without oversight.

Legislative Push for Warrants and Restricted Federal Enforcement

The arrests, which occurred as passengers boarded Alaska Airlines Flight 1306 from Seattle to Los Angeles, involved masked federal agents detaining the individuals while other travelers watched. Immigration and Customs Enforcement alleged that Larrondo Mendoza and Hernandez Mejia had overstayed their visas and that Hernandez Mejia threw hot coffee at officers during the detention. However, the family's attorney and witness accounts dispute the agency's version of events.

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Jayapal criticized these enforcement practices and called for legislative restrictions on federal immigration operations at airports. She intends to pursue legislation that would prohibit agents from wearing masks and require judicial warrants for such operations. Furthermore, she requested body camera footage from the ICE officers involved, noting that Secretary Mullin indicated the footage is part of an ongoing investigation.