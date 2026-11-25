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Prairie Township trustees honored 9-year-old Abel Schirtzinger on Tuesday night for helping his family escape a house fire. When the fire broke out last week, Abel woke his parents and his 3-year-old sister so they could get out of the home.

Not long before the fire, a Prairie Township fire marshal had visited Abel’s class to teach students how to respond to a house fire. Abel remembered what he learned and put it into action. Two people are dead and 10 others are in the hospital after a crash involving two COTA buses near the Ohio State Fairgrounds. ABC 6 Chief Meteorologist Marshall McPeek is back at work after battling sarcoma for a year and a half.

Also read Swatara Township police searching for man in connection to fatal hit-and-run

McPeek said the treatment took a toll, but he is now focused on recovery and returning to normal as much as possiblA fatal Licking County crash left a 69-year-old Centerburg woman dead and a 19-year-old man seriously hurt after a stop sign failure at Township Road 46 and 26. OSHP says the investigation is ongoing. A 5-year-old, who is nonverbal and has autism, ran out of her classroom and reached busy Broad Street, nearly hit by a bus.

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Her mother calls it child endangerment; the district faces questions over a 10-minute gap. Neighbors rushed to an 8 a.m. crash at E. 11th and E. Grant when two COTA buses collided. Witness Maria Alves ran out barefoot in a robe, used a stepladder to free riders. Two drivers died; nine hospitalized.