PragerU Alleges De-Platforming by Contentful Due to SPLC's 'Hate Map' as Federal Charges Loom

Conservative group PragerU claims it was de-platformed by tech company Contentful because it appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center's controversial 'Hate Map.' The SPLC faces federal fraud charges, and critics say its blacklisting tactics harm businesses and free speech.

PragerU, a conservative media organization, has been de-platformed by Contentful , a major content management system provider, after seven years of service. According to an email obtained by Breitbart News, Contentful cited that PragerU did not meet its criteria for renewal.

PragerU alleges that the real reason for the de-platforming is its inclusion on the Southern Poverty Law Center's (SPLC) 'Hate Map,' which they describe as a political blacklist. The SPLC, a far-left organization, is currently under federal indictment for alleged fraud, including accusations of secretly funneling donor money to groups it claimed to oppose. PragerU CEO Marissa Streit stated that the DOJ allegations confirm that the SPLC is a leftist political outfit masquerading as a civil rights group.

The organization spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and months rebuilding its website on a new platform due to the sudden loss of service. Andy Napier of the 1792 Exchange, a group that monitors corporate bias, urged companies to stop using the SPLC's hate list and to cut ties with the SPLC entirely, noting the FBI already ended its relationship with the SPLC last year.

PragerU claims the SPLC's tactics endanger people, damage reputations, hurt businesses, and divide communities, targeting Americans who love their country, believe in free speech, and want truth taught to the next generation





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prageru Contentful Southern Poverty Law Center SPLC De-Platforming Big Tech Conservative Hate Map Federal Indictment Wire Fraud Andy Napier 1792 Exchange FBI Free Speech Censorship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shonen Jump Officially Cancels Its First Major Series of Summer 2026 (& Fans Hate It)Shonen Jump has cancelled its first major series to kick off the Summer and more are on the way

Read more »

'I Hate You': What Does It Mean When Your Child Says This?Most parents have heard the words 'I hate you' when something was happening between them and their child. Here's how to think about this inevitability and respond to it.

Read more »

Best Commuter Cars: How to Save Money and Not Hate DrivingYour daily commute may be unavoidable, but these expert picks make spending time in your car cheaper, easier, and less annoying.

Read more »

Ariana Grande Wreaks Fiery Revenge on Justin Long in ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’ VideoAriana Grande eeleases 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' music video, co-starring Justin Long.

Read more »