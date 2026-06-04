Prada Takes Over Katz’s Delicatessen With Hunter Schafer, Louis Partridge and More

Prada Mode hosts party at Katz's Delicatessen with Hunter Schafer, Louis Partridge, Sophie Thatcher, Amanda Gorman, Cole Escola, Allison Williams & more.

On Wednesday evening, if you were able to tear yourself away from the first game of the NBA finals, the, Sophie Thatcher, Amanda Gorman, Cole Escola, Allison Williams, Rish Shah, Hugh Dancy, AnnaSophia Robb, Sarah Catherine Hook, Cazzie David, Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Ziwe, Charli D’Amelio and more.

The smell of pickles greeted guests when they walked in, as waiters in silver spacesuits offered white negronis and tequila cocktails. David, Schafer and Schafer’s stylist Dara Allen roamed the restaurant together. The “Euphoria” star was in high demand for photos, which she happily obliged. Partridge rolled in, shared a laugh with Escola, and promptly ducked out a side door for a smoke, a cigarette dangling from his mouth.

Gorman and Hook chatted by the deli counter-turned-bar, while Dancy leaned casually by the entrance, staying under the radar. Katz’s famed pastrami sandwiches were on offer, but in smaller, more fashion party-sized versions. There was no liverwurst or tongue to be found but instead spoonfuls of tuna and dates and caviar-topped cucumber. Oleff took advantage of some open space and danced as “Funkytown” played, not a care in the world that he was the only one doing so . As the night got later, though, and the lights fittingly dimmer, more took his lead and turned the back of the restaurant into a dance floor. Those not dancing, though, were busy sneaking glances at the Knicks score. One woman took a bite of pastrami as she checked her phone, exclaiming, “They just got the rebound!

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