Ferdinando Verderi's garden fox inspired Prada's Holiday 2026 campaign, which combines live-action photography by Glen Luchford with traditional animation led by John Pomeroy. Featuring Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luther Ford and Chen Haoyu, the campaign emphasizes human artistry amid debates over generative AI in luxury fashion imagery, following similar discussions around Dior's holiday animation.

Ferdinando Verderi has long kept a London pied-à-terre as a quiet spot to rest his head while traveling between jobs, shaping campaigns for companies including Louis Vuitton, Versace, Adidas and, most prominently, Prada.

Some time ago, however, his London sanctuary was invaded by a now-regular uninvited guest: a fox.

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“When I walk into the garden, I realize the fox doesn’t care I’m there,” he says. “I had this idea in my mind of this fox that was completely nonchalant, indifferent.

” Verderi’s garden visitor became an inspiration for one of the animated animal characters in Prada’s Holiday 2026 campaign,Created under the creative direction of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, with Verderi as campaign creative director, it combines live-action photography by Glen Luchford with the work of a team of traditional animators led by John Pomeroy, whose credits include Disney’s. In it, Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luther Ford and Chen Haoyu encounter an assortment of illustrated creatures, from foxes and mice to bats, which covet Prada’s clothes and accessories.

The resulting films are charmingly familiar, with a fireside glow and old-school sweetness. Since their release, they have also been placed at the center of a sharply antagonistic debate about contemporary image-making. At a moment when generative artificial intelligence is transforming commercial image production, Prada foregrounded the human hand, releasing documentary footage of Pomeroy and his fellow animators at work alongside the finished campaign.

The campaign has become a reference point in the increasingly charged discussion about AI both inside and outside the fashion industry. That discussion intensified following the release of another luxury holiday animation, Dior’s, directed by French animator Sylvain Chomet. Some viewers alleged that the film contained AI-generated imagery, pointing to apparent inconsistencies in individual frames.

Chomet and producer Aton Soumache have denied using generative AI, explaining that the film was produced using traditional 2D animation, alongside automated interpolation to smooth some transitions. On YouTube, the Prada campaign had yesterday attracted more than 3.6 million views and 57,000 likes. The comments suggest that its appeal extends beyond Prada’s core audience.

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“Did I just voluntarily watch an ad for a luxury brand I neither have any interest for nor can afford just because it’s art made by actual artists while we are drowning in a sea of AI? Yes, yes I did,” wrote @fruitspunchsamurai1763, in a comment that has so far been liked 6,800 times. Another viewer, @mollie1927, proposed: “Handmade art and animation is gonna become a luxury status symbol in this time of AI slop.

”When we connect on Teams to discuss the campaign, Verderi is in London with no fox visible in the garden behind him.

“What’s been missing really is the why: how this came about,” he says.was first discussed in April and May, with Pomeroy brought into the process in early June to meet a demanding schedule involving thousands of individual drawings. From the outset, Verderi envisaged a campaign whose method of creation would be central to its meaning.

“Can a process be emotional? Can not just the look of something, but the way it’s made, create emotion? ”The Christmas holiday season presented an appropriate setting for an experiment in storytelling using familiar, increasingly anachronistic techniques to generate feelings of warmth and childhood nostalgia.

Verderi wanted to work with the tools and methods that had originally created that visual language in order to answer a question: “Can we create emotion by showing this very human, very imperfect, very inefficient, but very charming process? ” He adds: “When I presented this idea, I was determined that it had to be handmade: and Mrs Prada loved the idea, completely understood the intentions, and rallied behind it.

” That decision introduced a degree of inflexibility that is alien, Verderi says, to much contemporary image production. Verderi and Luchford wrote numerous stories, repeatedly refined through Pomeroy’s assessment of what could be communicated in just 13 seconds of animation. The campaign’s fluidity also depends on the work of specialists known as inbetweeners, who produce the drawings between the principal poses established by the lead animators. Verderi became fascinated by smear frames, deliberately distorted drawings that convey movement.

“You would have a cat with five eyes, one on top of each other,” he says. Seen in isolation, such drawings might appear bizarre, but viewed in sequence, they are an expression of the animator’s craft. The human work involved, Verderi says, gives the process its contemporary significance. Techniques once commonplace in commercial analog animation now seem extravagant in an industry accustomed to digital efficiency.

“I think it’s very interesting, the idea that inefficiencies have become so rare as to have acquired a romantic feel,” he says. This decadence of labor is especially evocative in a business where human craft is a core selling point of its end product.as an anti-AI statement.

“I think this is a very innovative piece that reframes an old technology for a new world,” he says. “I don’t have an ounce of nostalgic feeling toward this project that contradicts a progressive attitude of Prada. ” The documentary footage, original sketches and subsequent public discussion form part of a larger digital experience.

“This project would have been very different if done 20 years ago. It wouldn’t have had the same charge. It wouldn’t have benefited from the same ecosystem around it. ” That interest in the relationship between a fashion image and its wider cultural context has long characterized Verderi’s work.

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As creative director offrom 2019 to 2021, he challenged conventions of fashion publishing with an entirely illustrated issue, a blank white cover during the pandemic and a September 2020 edition featuring 100 different covers. For Prada, one of his earliest campaigns saw advertisements printed on the paper used to wrap flowers in florists’ shops, transforming an everyday commercial material into a new advertising medium.

“The contemporary world is made of items that push it forward, and items that look back. They are equally contemporary,” he says. Something borrowed from the past can, he adds, become newly relevant when introduced into a different cultural environment. Verderi also oversaw Prada’s Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, I, I, I, I AM PRADA, with artist Jordan Wolfson, whose uncanny digitally constructed creatures prompted discussion about the role of AI in fashion imagery.

Prada said AI was used in post-production. The two campaigns offer contrasting expressions of Verderi’s interest in pushing the possibilities of a fashion image: one involving a contemporary digital aesthetic, while the other deliberately revives a traditional animation.

“I like to use the word anachronistic because I don’t like the word obsolete,” he says of the older techniques. Their relevance, he adds, can be renewed through the contemporary context in which they are employed. The current debate about AI-generated imagery demonstrates that audiences increasingly regard the provenance of an image as an integral part of its meaning — and that they are keen to debate both provenance and meaning on digital forums. Here, transparency becomes critical.

Asked about the appearance of dishonesty in complex production processes, Verderi suggests the difficulty may lie in maintaining oversight.

“I think more than dishonesty, it’s probably lack of control,” he says. “There are so many layers in each of these ideas that, ourselves, when we started to hear about this controversy, we just went back to every single vendor or partner and triple-checked that they were true to the premises. And they were. ”in September 2025, Miuccia Prada attributed the house’s commercial success in part to the maintenance of trust.

“It’s not about performing culture, it’s about intellectual honesty,” she said. In the same conversation, Simons spoke about the designers’ desire to make clothes that are “real”, intended for human beings to wear rather than merely to admire as spectacle.

More recently, backstage at Prada’s Fall/Winter 2026 show, Simons argued that in the age of AI, creative decisions must originate “from the heart, from the mind, from feeling, from our knowledge, from our respect for history and our interest in the future”. Verderi sees these principles as central to the emotional relationship between brands and consumers.

“People respond to human traits when they look at brands. They respond to traits that they can see in people,” he says. As we chat, I wonder whether the fashion debate surrounding AI might eventually fade away in the manner of earlier controversies over initially unfamiliar technologies such as digital retouching, Photoshop, and even digital photography itself. Verderi agrees that those precedents offer comparisons, but adds: “The linear progression of technology has always seen technology as a tool,” he says.

“I think what we’re talking about now is the risk of this tool becoming more than a tool, becoming really an agent of intention. ” For Verderi, the argument is unlikely to disappear as the technology becomes more familiar.

“A big conversation like this, which basically is humanity versus machine, I don’t think it’s an ephemeral topic. It’s eternal. ”