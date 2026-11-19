Prada Index’s debut issue spotlights the company’s 2026 projects across art, fashion, film, design and sailing.

-style editorial project, named Prada Index, features nearly 400 pages of interviews, artworks, photography and essays spotlighting ongoing and upcoming initiatives. Developed by multidisciplinary design and communication studio 2×4 New York and edited by India Ennenga, the American editor, writer, actress and publisher and founder of Isolarii, Prada Index will be published quarterly starting in 2027.

These include a long-form conversation between Arthur Jafa and Richard Prince, the artists spotlighted by Fondazione Prada’s exhibition “Helter Skelter,” which opened earlier this year at the Ca’ Corner della Regina venue timed with the 2026 Venice Biennale; an interview conducted by curator Niccolò Gravina with Hito Steyerl, whose installation at Fondazione Prada Osservatorio in Milan, “The Island,” explored archaeology, quantum physics, science fiction and AI-generated imagery; new content stemming from Prada Mode’s latest edition at New York’s Hotel Chelsea last June, including an interview with creators Nicolas Winding Refn and Hideo Kojima, as well as a conversation between the former and Prada ambassador Amanda Gorman, and an essay by Theaster Gates on “Chawan Cabinet,” the installation of ceramics that inaugurated the Prada Home space in Milan last April.

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There is also room for fashion in Prada Index’s first issue, with an interview with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins, the creative behind the brand’s fall 2026 campaign titled “Simple Stories. ” It is conducted by 2×4 founding partner Michael Rock and Prada Index editor Ennenga.

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In the lead up to the 38th America’s Cup taking place between May and July in Naples, Italy, the design and manufacturing process of Luna Rossa’s AC75 yacht is highlighted through a timetable flanked by a photographic essay by Italian sailor and film director Giulio Bertelli, the son of Prada and Patrizio Bertelli. The issue wraps up with a recurring section called Revisiting,” intended as a time capsule on archival Prada projects thematically related to each issue.

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