Practical Father's Day Gifts for the Dad Who Has Everything (and Wants Nothing)

A curated guide to thoughtful, no-clutter Father's Day gifts that focus on practicality, experiences, and quality items for the no-nonsense dad.

Finding the perfect Father's Day gift for a dad who claims he doesn't want anything can be a challenge. My husband, for example, dislikes the attention that comes with opening gifts, and we live in a small apartment already bursting at the seams.

But if you feel like a jerk showing up empty-handed, there are plenty of thoughtful options that won't add clutter or create awkward moments. Experiences, such as a homemade dinner or help with a project around the house, double as quality time together. Practical gifts like an upgrade to his worn-out work bag or a new pair of headphones are always appreciated. Or consider something that delights without taking up much space, like a personalized mug or a photo book.

Below, I have collected a bunch of exciting but still practical gifts for no-nonsense dads, organized by price. For dads with specific hobbies, you might find something tailored to their interests.

For instance, it's an incredible time to be a Knicks fan, with everyone in New York City decked out in orange and blue. But even if he's not into loud dressing, you can always get him gear for his favorite activities. If he only has time to play pickleball once the kids are in bed, a pack of glow-in-the-dark pickleballs will help him never miss a shot.

I have given one of those personalized mugs to my husband twice-once for his first Father's Day and once as a replacement when he dropped it. The print quality and mug quality are astonishing. He eventually got one for me with a photo of me and my son because I kept using his.

Another gift I have gotten for my husband is a photo book; the quality is excellent, and it has become one of my son's favorite books to thumb through. Upgrading his morning routine with lightly scented body wash from Salt & Stone will make his showers feel like a trip to the spa. The travel-friendly OneBlade is waterproof and comes with accessories for trimming, shaving, and touching up edges, plus a 360-degree swiveling head for hard-to-reach areas.

After my husband got a magnetic charging bank for his desk at work, he asked for one for home too. Porter Road offers curated monthly subscription and one-time gift boxes with assorted meats, so you can tailor the gift to his tastes, whether he loves rib-eye or dry-aged ground beef. The Brick, a magnetic puck that locks you out of certain apps, is a favorite of contributing writer Rachel Khong.

The new model is slimmer and comes with six filters built into the camera, fitting easily into a bag or pocket. This little speaker with big sound clips onto anything, including a cargo bike, making it perfect for cheering up kids on the morning commute. The grippy contoured sole on Chaco flip-flops is more comfortable on slippery or rocky terrain than conventional ones. Kobo's latest e-reader has a color display great for comics, graphic novels, or highlighting books.

The Board is a tabletop game console for the whole family, with physical pieces that interact with the board in different ways, including classic arcade games, strategy games, and cooperative games. According to Strategist writer Kat Gillespie, Yeti's products are worth the investment for their durability and efficiency. If a bright-yellow Yeti cooler is for backyard barbecues, then the slim aluminum Oyster Tempo Pro is what you'd expect on a luxury yacht.

As Katherine Gillespie puts it, a gift card is still a nice gesture but can be made more personal by choosing a brand or store he truly likes, like a supply shop for his favorite hobby. This guide is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy.

Whether you are shopping for a dad who has everything or one who appreciates practical, well-made items, these suggestions should help you find something that shows you care without causing clutter or discomfort. Remember, the best gifts often come from understanding his personality and preferences, not from the price tag





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