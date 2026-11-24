People's Party leaders Juan Jesús Vivas and Juan José Imbroda criticize Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's handling of migration during a rally in Melilla before the November 29 vote.

Juan Jesús Vivas, the President of Ceuta's autonomous government, delivered a scathing indictment of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez during a People's Party rally in Melilla, declaring that voting for the Socialist Party amounts to submission to Morocco. The event underscored the deepening political rift between the central government and local authorities in Spain's North African territories as the snap national elections approach on November 29. Vivas, a prominent member of the center-right People's Party, framed the upcoming vote as a critical choice between abandonment and the active defense of Spanish sovereignty.

The rally in Melilla brought together Vivas and local People's Party President Juan José Imbroda to jointly critique the management of the two exclave cities. Vivas explicitly stated that Sánchez's ballot represents abandonment, lies, and submission to Moroccan interests, while positioning People's Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo as the only viable alternative. He asserted that a vote for Feijóo offers clarity, commitment, and concrete defense for the regions, contrasting it sharply with what he described as the socialist administration's neglect of local needs.

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This political confrontation is rooted in the chaotic mass migrant invasion of Ceuta that occurred late last July. Vivas warned that the crisis remains unresolved four months after the incident, emphasizing that the exclave has not returned to normalcy. He accused Prime Minister Sánchez of failing to meet key commitments regarding the repatriation of migrants, arguing that the government is more focused on excusing Morocco's actions than defending Spain's territorial integrity. The official insisted that the government's current narrative of stability does not match the harsh reality on the ground in Ceuta.

Tensions have been further inflamed by the lack of preventive measures against future invasions. Vivas cautioned that the events of July should not be dismissed as an isolated episode or a thing of the past. He argued that without concrete policy shifts, similar breaches could occur again, leaving the exclave vulnerable. This perspective highlights the ongoing frustration among local leaders who feel the central government is out of touch with the daily security challenges faced by residents in the enclaves.

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The political landscape ahead of the November 29 election appears to favor a significant shift in power. Recent polling indicates that the People's Party and the anti-mass migration party Vox are projected to secure enough seats to form a new coalition government. This potential alliance would mark a dramatic change from the current socialist administration, which has been in power since 2018. Prime Minister Sánchez is seeking to retain his position, but his approval ratings have suffered amid debates over border security and foreign policy missteps.

Disagreements over the causes of the migration surge remain a central fault line in the campaign. An overwhelming majority of Spaniards believe Morocco was responsible for the Ceuta invasion, a view that Prime Minister Sánchez has publicly contested. During a debate in September, Sánchez denied claims that Morocco played a role in the incident, stating there is no solid proof to support such allegations despite Spanish police reports. He maintained that the government lacks evidence of state-sponsored involvement in the chaotic events that disrupted the region.

Despite the prime minister's denials, local leaders like Vivas continue to emphasize the need for accountability and a stronger stance against external pressures. Vivas reiterated that Sánchez's counterpart in this political struggle is Feijóo, and the PSOE's counterpart is the People's Party. He argued that the current administration's approach has failed to protect the sovereignty of Ceuta and Melilla, calling for a return to policies that prioritize Spanish interests. The rally served as a platform to rally local support for the opposition's proposed alternative.

The upcoming election will determine the future direction of Spain's relationship with its North African territories. The People's Party is leveraging local grievances to argue for a change in leadership, presenting their coalition as the only path to securing the regions. Vivas and Imbroda are working to consolidate support among citizens who feel neglected by Madrid. The debate extends beyond domestic policy to include complex international relations with neighboring Morocco, a key partner that remains central to Spain's migration strategy.

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As the campaign concludes, the stark contrast between the two major political blocs is on full display. Citizens in the autonomous cities are being asked to evaluate whether the current administration has effectively addressed the security challenges they face daily. The outcome of the vote will not only decide the next government but also shape the long-term strategy for border management and regional integration in Spain's European and African enclaves.

The People's Party aims to capitalize on these local concerns to secure a decisive victory in the snap elections. With polling showing a strong lead for the right-wing coalition, the race for power in Spain is tightening. The debates over border security, migration repatriation, and diplomatic ties with Morocco are expected to dominate the final days of campaigning. Voters will ultimately decide whether to continue with the current socialist approach or embrace the opposition's vision for national defense and regional stability.