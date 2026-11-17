The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified six US Army soldiers who went missing during the Korean War, including two 18-year-olds, after modern forensic analysis of remains disinterred between 2016 and 2024.

At least six US soldiers who went missing during the Korean War, including two teenagers, have been identified decades after their deaths, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced.

Soldiers Ranged From Teenagers To Sergeants

The soldiers, who ranged in age from 18 to 28, all served in the US Army. Officials said they either died as prisoners of war or were presumed killed in action. Five were junior enlisted soldiers or noncommissioned officers, including four corporals and one sergeant. The sixth was a commissioned officer, a first lieutenant.

Also read JD Vance Says Trump Will Not Let Iran War Become a Forever War

The soldiers identified were Cpl. Jackie Lee Thurman, 18, of Illinois; 1st Lt. Raymond Banker Gilbert, 23, of Ohio; Cpl. Richard Neal Lennox, 18, of Michigan; Cpl.

Advertisement

Remains Buried As Unknowns In Hawaii

William Reynold Laughlin Jr., 21, of Oregon; Sgt. Joseph Alfred Platzkoester, 28, of Illinois; and Cpl. Andrew R. Tischler, 21, of Celina, Texas. Most of the soldiers had been buried for decades as Unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Their remains were later disinterred through DPAA initiatives between 2016 and 2024 and sent to the agency laboratory for modern forensic analysis. Gilbert, a member of Battery B, 503rd Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, was wounded and captured before being reported missing on Dec. 1, 1950. He died from his wounds as a prisoner of war on Jan. 31, 1951. His remains were returned in 1954 and buried as an Unknown in Honolulu.

They were disinterred in July 2024, and he was officially identified on June 4, 2026. Thurman, a member of Battery B, 99th Field Artillery Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, went missing on Sept. 3, 1950, while attempting to escort a wounded officer under heavy mortar fire near Taegu and Waegwan, South Korea. His remains were eventually recovered in 1952 and buried as an Unknown in Honolulu. They were disinterred in November 2022, and he was officially identified on May 18, 2026.

Missing After Enemy Attack In North Korea

Lennox, a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, was reported missing on Nov. 28, 1950, following an enemy attack near Sachang-ni, North Korea. He was captured and taken to Prisoner of War Camp 1 in Changsong, where he died nearly a year later in October 1951. His remains were returned in 1954 and buried as an Unknown in Honolulu. They remained there until they were disinterred on June 13, 2016.

Advertisement

He was officially identified on Aug. 7, 2025. Laughlin Jr., a member of Company D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, went missing on Dec. 2, 1950, during a withdrawal near the Chosin Reservoir. He was never reported as a prisoner of war, and the Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1953. His remains were returned in 1954 and buried as an Unknown in Honolulu.

They were disinterred in July 2022, and he was officially identified on Sept. 28, 2026. Platzkoester, a member of Company H, 2nd Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, went missing on May 30, 1951, during a convoy ambush near Inje, South Korea. The Army issued a presumptive finding of death in December 1953 and declared his remains unrecoverable in January 1956.

Army Issued Presumptive Finding Of Death

Unbeknownst to officials at the time, his remains had already been recovered in the fall of 1951 and later buried as an Unknown in Honolulu in 1956. They were disinterred in November 2023, and he was officially identified on May 29, 2026. Tischler, a member of Company F, 2nd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, was reported missing in action on May 25, 1951, during a road march near Taewol Village, South Korea.

The DPAA officially accounted for him on May 5, 2026. Each soldier is memorialized on both the Courts of the Missing in Honolulu and the Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, DC.