PowerWash Simulator 2 Launches Star Wars DLC on July 16, 2026

The Star Wars DLC for PowerWash Simulator 2 releases on July 16, 2026, letting players clean iconic ships and locations from the original trilogy as the new droid P0-W2. The expansion features story-driven cleaning jobs tied to classic moments, alongside a new campaign, improved soap mechanics, online and split-screen co-op, and a customizable home base.

The upcoming Star Wars DLC for PowerWash Simulator 2 arrives on July 16, 2026, inviting players to clean iconic Star Wars vehicles and locations from the original trilogy.

This expansion introduces a new playable character, P0-W2, a class five labor droid equipped with custom-themed cleaning gear. Players will tackle cleaning jobs across beloved settings such as the Millennium Falcon, an X-Wing, an AT-AT, the Mos Eisley Cantina, and Lars' Homestead, each tied to key narrative moments.

The DLC integrates story-driven tasks, like clearing sand at Lars' Homestead while reflecting Luke Skywalker's aspirations, scrubbing the Mos Eisley Cantina after Han Solo's encounter with Greedo, intercepting Imperial communications while cleaning Blizzard 3 post-Empire victory on Hoth, preparing Red 2 for the Rebel assault on the second Death Star, and restoring the Millennium Falcon after the Battle of Endor with Lando Calrissian. Beyond the Star Wars content, PowerWash Simulator 2 itself brings a range of enhancements.

A brand-new campaign expands the world of Muckingham with fresh mysteries and introduces additional grime-coated locations such as Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City. The game improves soap mechanics and visuals, and for the first time includes split-screen co-op alongside online cooperative play, allowing players to team up and share campaign progression. After cleaning sessions, players can unwind in a customizable home base, collecting furniture and trinkets to personalize the space and invite friends over.

The overall experience emphasizes relaxation and satisfaction, transforming dirty environments into gleaming scenes through intuitive power-washing gameplay. The announcement of this DLC aligns with various other gaming showcases and releases highlighted during Summer Game Fest 2026, including the PC Gaming Show and Xbox Games Showcase, which featured over 60 titles and multiple platform announcements.

Other notable news from the event covers Atari's retro Barbie game collection, Nubeo's Missile Command wristwatch, and film adaptations of Art of Fighting and Fatal Fury by producer Erik Feig. These developments reflect a broader trend of nostalgia-driven content and cross-media adaptations within the gaming industry





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Star Wars Powerwash Simulator 2 DLC P0-W2 Co-Op Cleaning Game Summer Game Fest 2026

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