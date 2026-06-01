PowerLight Sets World Records with 24-Hour Laser Power Delivery to Moving Robot, Highlighting Advances for Defense and Space Applications

PowerLight achieved two world records by beaming laser power to a moving robot for 24 hours, demonstrating continuous 167-watt generation. The technology, which tracks moving receivers, aligns with U.S. Defense Department initiatives like PTROL-UAS and DARPA's POWER program aimed at powering drones and operating in challenging environments. NASA is evaluating similar laser arrays to supply electricity during the lunar night, potentially integrating with radioisotope generators to reduce payload mass for Moon bases.

PowerLight, a power-beaming technology company, has set two world record s by delivering laser-based energy to a moving warehouse robot for a continuous 24-hour period. The records include the highest total energy beamed by a laser at 4 kilowatt-hours and the longest duration of sustained laser power transmission.

The system employs a laser mounted on a tracking platform that maintains a continuous beam on a moving receiver, enabling wireless power transfer. This approach builds on historical photovoltaic principles dating back to 1839 and recent demonstrations such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' 2025 test, which transmitted 1 kW of optical power to generate 152 watts. PowerLight's Aquila system exceeded that, producing approximately 167 watts over a full day.

The critical advancement is the ability to maintain laser alignment with a constantly moving target, a capability that expands potential applications. Wireless power via laser is gaining attention for defense and space exploration. The U.S. Department of Defense supports multiple programs: PTROL-UAS, funded by CENTCOM, aims to provide near-perpetual flight for drones by beaming power over distances up to 5,000 feet using precision optical tracking.

DARPA's POWER program recently achieved a milestone by transmitting 800 watts across 5.3 miles, proving progress in range and output. DARPA envisions deployment in environments where traditional power infrastructure is impractical, such as battlefields and disaster zones. International interest is also growing, with China reportedly researching similar technology for unmanned aerial vehicles. In space, NASA faces the challenge of providing continuous power during the lunar night, which lasts about 14 Earth days.

Solar panels are ineffective without sunlight, so NASA has explored Earth-based laser arrays that could beam energy to photovoltaic receivers on the Moon. Conceptual designs involve phasing hundreds of telescopes to deliver around five kilowatts.

Additionally, NASA considers radioisotope generators for base heating and electricity, but distributing power to remote worksites remains a logistical hurdle. Combining compact radioisotope units with laser power beaming could reduce the need for heavy batteries and extension cables, lowering launch mass. This synergy could support sustainable lunar operations, making laser-based power a key enabler for long-term presence on the Moon and beyond





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Laser Power Beaming Wireless Power Transfer World Record Powerlight Aquila PTROL-UAS DARPA POWER UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle NASA Lunar Night Radioisotope Power Photovoltaic Receiver Optical Tracking Defense Technology Space Exploration

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