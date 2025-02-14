Powerful Winter Storm Cripples Northeast US

A major winter storm slammed into the northeastern United States, bringing heavy snowfall, strong winds, and hazardous travel conditions. The storm prompted winter storm warnings and advisories across multiple states, with significant accumulations expected. The NWS warns of dangerous road conditions, potential power outages, and disruptions to daily life.

A powerful winter storm is sweeping across the northeastern United States, bringing heavy snowfall, strong winds, and hazardous travel conditions. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued winter storm warnings and advisories for multiple states, with snowfall totals expected to reach up to 13 inches in some areas. This winter storm is expected to significantly impact daily life across the affected regions.

Dangerous road conditions could lead to accidents and travel delays, while power outages may leave residents without heating in freezing temperatures. Schools and businesses may be forced to close, and emergency response efforts could be stretched thin. Authorities are urging residents to take precautions and stay informed to ensure their safety.MaineThe NWS in Caribou, Maine, has issued a winter storm warning, to stay in effect until midnight EST on February 13. The affected regions include northeast Aroostook, northwest Aroostook, northern Piscataquis, and northern Somerset Counties. Snowfall Accumulation: 7 to 13 inches Snowfall Rates: 1 to 2 inches per hour in the morning Impacts: Hazardous travel conditions due to blowing snow and reduced visibility, affecting both morning and evening commutes Advisory: The NWS advises residents to keep emergency supplies such as flashlights, food, and water in their vehicles in case of travel disruptions New YorkIn New York, different parts of the state are experiencing varying storm impacts. Wayne County: The NWS in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. February 13 to 1 p.m. February 14 due to lake-effect snow. Expected Snowfall: 4 to 9 inches Wind Gusts: Up to 45 mph Impacts: Difficult travel conditions, potential isolated power outages due to fallen tree branches Southern Herkimer County: The NWS in Albany has a winter weather advisory in effect from 7 p.m. February 13 to 7 p.m. February 14. Expected Snowfall: 3 to 7 inches Impacts: Slippery road conditions affecting the evening and morning commutes Additional Hazard: Blowing and drifting snow due to gusty winds up to 45 mph Vermont and Northern New YorkThe NWS in Burlington has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of northern New York and central, northeast, northwest, and southern Vermont, effective until 7 p.m. on February 13. Expected Accumulation: 2 to 6 inches of snow and sleet, with ice accumulation of up to one-tenth of an inch Impacts: Hazardous roads, especially bridges and overpasses, as freezing rain mixes with snow Additional Details: Snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain before tapering off to scattered showers by mid-afternoon What's NextAuthorities are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel, as road conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day. Snowfall rates could make roads impassable in some areas, and gusty winds may lead to power outages. Travelers should check local advisories and prepare for potential delays





