The storm hammered sections of the East Coast with torrential rain, high winds and flooding, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of customers.

to the East Coast and Midwest on Thursday, causing major power outage s, disrupting holiday travel and prompting the historic postponement of New York City's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Nearly 900,000 customers were without power Thursday evening across the Midwest and Northeast, according to the utility tracking website PowerOutage.us. Of those, more than 200,000 customers were without electricity in Pennsylvania, along with more than 150,000 in Virginia and more than 100,000 in Missouri. By Thursday evening, more than 2,000 flights to or from U.S. destinations had been delayed and more than 420 were canceled, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware. , following a declaration from Gov.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kathy Hochul. The weather service posted wind advisories from northern Georgia to most of the mid-Atlantic to southern New England. Two men kayak down Hampton Boulevard as rain continues to fall, flooding streets and stranding drivers, on Thanksgiving morning, in Norfolk, Va. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday morning that two people had to be rescued from their cars because of flooding.