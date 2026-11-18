A relentless atmospheric river weather pattern is blasting the West Coast with repeated storms as the latest storm system threatens both the San Francisco and Los Angeles metro areas with flash flooding this week in addition to substantial snow across the Sierra.

San Francisco and Los Angeles face midweek flash flood threat from the latest atmospheric river storm. Relentless atmospheric river pattern shows no signs of letting up.

A relentless atmospheric river weather pattern is blasting the West Coast with repeated storms as the latest storm system threatens both theThis follows a weekend of storms that lasted into Monday, part of a prolonged atmospheric river that set up over the region nearly two weeks ago and shows no signs of budging. Unlike the first system, which was driven primarily by a broad corridor of moisture, this storm features a more concentrated area of low pressure and stronger upper-level energy, the FOX Forecast Center said.

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NOAA's Weather Prediction Center issued a Level 2 flash flood risk for the Bay Area on Wednesday, which could see between 2 and 3 inches of rain. Ahead of the flooding threat, the San Francisco Fire Department issued a warning to its residents about lithium-ion battery-powered vehicles and e-bikes, e-scooters, etc.: This storm could also pack wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph along the coast that have the potential to cause power outages Wednesday morning.

The heavy rain will shift south into Thursday, with a Level 2 flash flood threat for the Los Angeles metro area. Areas around wildfire burn scars will be particularly vulnerable to flooding and debris flows.

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"Winter Storm Warnings are now in place for over 5 feet of snow at the highest peaks and over 1-3 feet of snow above 4,000 feet," the FOX Forecast Center said. "Snow levels may drop to low as 3,000 feet where only a couple of inches of snow is possible. " More difficult travel conditions are expected across the California mountain passes through Thursday.

Storms this weekend brought hurricane-force wind gusts and dangerous beach conditions along the coast from Washington to Southern California. High surf damaged the wharf in Capitola, California, and prompted evacuation warnings. The beach remains closed due to damage and an ongoing E. coli investigation. Video from social media showed snow falling across Highway 89 in Trinity County, in northwestern California.

Places around Tahoe tallied nearly 10 inches of snow over the weekend. Washoe, Nevada, recorded 14 inches of snow.