Meanwhile, heavy rain and strengthening winds are moving across the Southeast.

More than 31 million people are under coastal flood warnings along both coasts as a powerful storm takes shape on the East Coast, bringing the threat of hurricane-level surge, damaging winds and heavy rain to the area.

Significant coastal flooding is expected along much of the East Coast Wednesday and Thursday as the storm tears through, pushing strong onshore winds against already elevated water levels from king tides. In Charleston, South Carolina, hurricane-level surge is forecast Wednesday morning, with the Charleston Harbor tide gauge expected to rise above 8 feet around 8 a.m. with water levels potentially inundating downtown, flooding numerous roads and making them impassable, while also affecting some structures, according to NOAA.

Also read East Coast storm to bring 60 mph winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding on Thanksgiving

Flooding impacts could become more extensive along the southeast South Carolina coast, including erosion at area beaches and limited or no access to docks, piers and some islands. Major coastal flooding is also expected in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Thanksgiving morning, when an 8 a.m. high tide is forecast to reach 8.2 feet. The record high is 9 feet.

According to NOAA, water levels above 8 feet can cause severe flooding, including structural damage and widespread roadway flooding across New Jersey in Brigantine, Atlantic City, Ventnor and Pleasantville. Vulnerable homes and businesses could be severely damaged or destroyed as water levels rise further above that threshold and numerous roads could become impassable, with some neighborhoods potentially becoming isolated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Floodwaters could also pose a danger to anyone attempting to cross them on foot or in a vehicle as minor to moderate high tide flooding is expected to continue up the coast through southern Maine Thursday morning. Long Island, for example, could see up to 3 feet of flood inundation at high tide.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and strengthening winds are moving across the Southeast Wednesday as the storm develops. Strong onshore flow and above-average water temperatures are expected to contribute to abundant moisture and potentially flooding rainfall.

Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters - PHOTO: El Nino storms and king tides begin to hit the U.S. west coast, threatening low lying areas with flooding from Washington state to California Rain is expected to spread across the region Wednesday, from Memphis, Tennessee, to Charleston, South Carolina, and Norfolk, Virginia. A Level 2 out of 4 flood threat is in place from Charleston to Norfolk. Heavy rain could fall at rates of up to 1.5 inches per hour, potentially triggering flash flooding.

Rainfall totals could reach 3 to 6 inches across the area, with the heaviest rain expected to begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into the night. On Thursday, a Level 2 out of 4 flood threat is in place from the Delmarva Peninsula to New York City and the Tri-State area as periods of heavy rain could lead to isolated instances of flash flooding, with rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The strongest winds are expected to arrive in Philadelphia Thursday morning and in New York City during the afternoon. A high wind warning is in place for both cities, with gusts of up to 60 mph possible. Along the immediate coast, gusts could reach 70 mph. and the winds could bring down trees and power lines. Rain is expected to reach Philadelphia between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday and continue throughout the day and evening.

In New York City, rain is expected to arrive between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and also continue throughout the day and evening. The storm is expected to continue up the coast, reaching Boston between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday with rain expected to spread into Buffalo and Chicago on Thanksgiving.