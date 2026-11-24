A strong storm will hit the East Coast on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, bringing up to 60 mph wind gusts, heavy rain and coastal flooding that threaten holiday travel and could cause power outages from the Carolinas to New England.

A powerful storm is forecast to slam the Eastern Seaboard on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, bringing wind gusts of up to 60 mph, heavy rain and coastal flooding that could cause power outages and disrupt holiday travel from the Southeast to New England.

A high wind watch is in effect for all of Thanksgiving Day in New York City, Long Island and coastal New Jersey, with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Similar conditions are expected in Philadelphia. The National Weather Service warned that such winds open the door to damage, including numerous downed tree limbs, scattered trees and power lines. Power outages are expected to be likely.

Also read Thanksgiving Storm Could Leave East Coast Families In The Dark

It is never a good day for a power outage, but Thanksgiving is a day where that is clearly a problem for people gathering, cooking and trying to get places, said Dan DePodwin, vice president of forecasting operations at AccuWeather. This is a high-end, strong, intense wind event with wind-driven rain, and that will cause power outages, DePodwin explained.

The threat will be most prominent from the Delmarva peninsula in Delaware and Maryland up to New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania, he said. Rain is expected to arrive in Philadelphia around 3 a.m. Thursday and continue for 24 hours. In New York City, rain is expected to begin around 6 a.m. and also continue for 24 hours. Rain and high winds will push north from Washington, D.C.

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, before sunrise, reaching the New York metro area by late morning or early afternoon. The region is projected to get 1 to 2 inches of rain, with localized amounts up to 3 inches across southern New York, southern Connecticut and northern New Jersey, said NWS meteorologist Bryan Ramsey. Light rain will begin Thursday morning, pick up into moderate-to-heavy bursts in the afternoon and evening, then taper off by Friday afternoon.

Hazardous Travel Conditions Warning

Ramsey warned holiday drivers will face hazardous conditions on wet roadways during the peak gusts, expected between noon and 7 p.m. on Thursday. Forecasters urge residents with flexible travel plans to hit the road Wednesday before the storm arrives, or to gather essential medications and paperwork. The storm is expected to develop near Florida on Wednesday, bringing rain across much of the Southeast.

South Florida, including Miami, could see heavy downpours, severe wind gusts and a few thunderstorms Wednesday, with rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches possible. The storm's onshore winds are expected to be particularly strong along the Carolinas on Wednesday, adding to the coastal flooding threat from unusually high tides.

Heavy rainfall along the coasts of South Carolina and North Carolina could cause inland flooding in addition to coastal flooding during high tide, as coastal wind gusts could exceed 50 mph. Downtown Charleston, South Carolina, is preparing for major flooding Wednesday morning, when high tide is expected around 8 a.m. and the Charleston Harbor tide gauge is forecast to rise above 8 feet, a level associated with widespread flooding in the city.

Coastal Flooding Risks In Charleston

Water levels of 8 feet and above can cause numerous roads in downtown Charleston to flood and become impassable, with some impacts to structures, according to NOAA. Flooding impacts could extend along the southeast South Carolina coast, including beach erosion and limited or no access to docks, piers and some islands.

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Nationally, the storm will soak the entire eastern third of the country, dumping 1 to 4 inches of rain across the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic, up to 5 inches in parts of eastern North Carolina on Wednesday, and 1 to 2 inches across southern New England. Parts of the South, from Mississippi to Georgia and north to Indiana and Illinois, could also see rain, with precipitation extending from Florida to Virginia.

Heavy rain and 50 to 60 mph gusts near the Outer Banks may trigger major flight delays at Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh and Miami on Wednesday. Further south, drivers face low visibility and hydroplaning risks on I-95, I-85 and I-20 across Georgia and the Carolinas on Wednesday, DePodwin said. On Thursday, heavy rain is possible across Virginia and Washington, D.C. , during the morning, with rain spreading from Chicago to Boston in the afternoon.

East Coast Storm Progression

Moderate to major coastal flooding is also expected Thursday morning along the East Coast from Virginia to New York. In Atlantic City, New Jersey, roads could be covered by water around high tide, expected at approximately 8 a.m. Astronomically high tides following the early-week supermoon will combine with strong easterly winds that trap water in back bays, causing a coastal flooding risk.

The New York metro area, the shores of western Long Island stretching from Nassau into northern Queens along with Great South Bay, the Bronx and southern Westchester will be most vulnerable to flooding as the storm passes through, according to Ramsey. An East Coast storm is expected on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, bringing strong winds, coastal flooding and heavy rain, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.

The storm is expected to continue up the coast and into New England on Thursday afternoon and evening. On Friday, rain is expected to continue across the Northeast, stretching from the Great Lakes to Maine, though Philadelphia and New York City are forecast to be drier.

Lingering showers are possible Saturday near the Great Lakes and in northern Maine, as temperatures are expected to warm across much of the country this weekend, rising above average and remaining there through next week across the vast majority of the nation.