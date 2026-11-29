A powerful storm moving into Southern California this week will bring significant flooding rain to Los Angeles, San Diego and the surrounding area from Tuesday through Wednesday.

A powerful storm moving into Southern California this week will bring significant flooding rain to Los Angeles, San Diego and the surrounding area from Tuesday through Wednesday.

🌧️ Track the storms in the CNN Weather app A Level 3 of 4 risk of flooding rain, reserved for storms capable of producing some of the most dangerous flash flooding, is in effect Tuesday through Wednesday morning, according to the Weather Prediction Center. A Level 2 of 4 risk is in place for a much larger area of the Southwest, including Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This storm is following a pattern typical of El Niño winters, and California is likely to see plenty more soaking storms in the weeks and months to come as a potentially historic super El Niño boosts the state’s odds of a wet winter. Rain arrives Monday, peaks Tuesday Showers spread across Southern California Monday afternoon and continue into early Tuesday morning. The heavier rain reaches Los Angeles and San Diego around 6 a.m. Tuesday, then lasts into the evening.