Powerful Michigan Dem reveals the one 2028 contender who didn’t call her: ‘And I won’t forget it’
Powerful Michigan Dem reveals the one 2028 contender who didn’t call her
This 2028 hopeful is on Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell’s naught list. Dingell — whose family has held the same House seat since 1935 — revealed that every Dem with aspirations on the White House has visited her district in the last year.
Rep. Debbie Dingell says on CNN’s “State of the Union” that 2028 Democratic hopeful Gavin Newsom failed to reach out to her.
“I love them all. Well, there’s one that didn’t call, and I won’t forget it, either,” Dingell said on CNN’s “State of the Union. ”“Gov. Newsom,” Dingell said.
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